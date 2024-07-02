When Muslim-majority Tajikistan enacted a controversial law banning the hijab and other religious attire recently, 33-year-old Shahnaz was hardly surprised.

Hailing from the Tajik city of Khujand, Shahnaz left her country to escape the oppressive rule of President Emomali Rahmon, who has aggressively pursued an agenda of “secularism”, encouraging its citizens to adopt more Westernised” looks and lifestyle.

Shahnaz fled to Russia 23 years ago after she was denied a Tajik passport simply because she refused to take off her hijab for an official photo.

President Rahmon – who has ruled the country with an iron fist for over 30 years – also banned some Islamic religious traditions, such as children visiting homes to collect pocket money on Eid holidays.

The official decree said the ban was aimed at “safeguarding national cultural values and combating superstition and extremism”.

“For several years, almost every year, our government has been introducing bills related to the hijab and in which forms we are allowed to wear it,” she tells TRT World.

Tajikistan has a history of restricting Islamic practices, including a previous ban on hijabs in schools since 2007 and in public institutions from 2009.

Prohibiting youngsters from attending mosques, banning women from wearing hijabs in universities, subjecting men with beards to police stops, and outlawing the sale of Islamic clothing deemed "insufficiently Tajik" by authorities, are some of the stringent restrictions imposed on the population, 98 percent of whom identify as Muslim.

The Rahmon government has been framing these authoritarian measures as safeguards against perceived radical threats within the nation.

In reality, any expression of Islamic lifestyles and Muslim identities among the population is viewed as a challenge to the secular authoritarian regime he has established over the past three decades.

Authorities cite national security concerns and the emergence of terror groups in the region as reasons for these harsh rules.

The new legislation imposes fines of up to 7,920 somonis (approximately $700) on individuals wearing banned garments. Companies could face penalties of 39,500 somonis ($3,500), while government officials risk fines ranging from 54,000 to 57,600 somonis ($4,800 to $5,100).

However, there has been no public criticism of the law in Tajikistan's media landscape, as media outlets and human rights groups that have tried to voice concerns about similar rules under anti-terrorism laws have been forcibly closed down.

Increased control with vague laws

Tajik law on extremism, which ban non-traditional clothing but do not describe what traditional clothing is, have faced criticism before for being too vague and random.

Nazila Ghanea, the OHCHR’s Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, published a report following her visit to Tajikistan in March 2023, detailing her observations on the state of religious freedom in the country.

Both Tajikistan's Law on Combating Terrorism, adopted in 2021, and the country's Criminal Code provide an overly broad and ambiguous definition of “terrorist actions”, “terrorist crimes”, and “terrorist organisations”, Ghanea wrote in the report.

As the law specifically mandates increased surveillance and control over religious activities, the definitions “do not meet the threshold of seriousness required for such acts,” she added.

Her report addressed strict regulations concerning weddings, funerals, and celebrations of childbirth and detected that thousands of mosques have been rejected and closed during the approval process overseen by the State Committee for Religious Affairs and Regulation of Traditions, Ceremonies, and Rituals.

It added that civil servants are prohibited from wearing head and face coverings, while women often encountered restrictions on such attire when entering kindergartens, schools, universities, hospitals, or other government buildings.

Other experts have documented similar observations.

Recounting his Tajikistan visit in 2018, regional expert Emrah Kaya tells TRT World how little people's religious identities are visible in their daily lives.

“Generally, young men were clean-shaven. Older men, likely over 65, seemed exempt from the beard restrictions. On the other hand, it was rare to see women wearing headscarves, except those wearing colourful scarves that allowed their hair to be seen. In rural areas, however, I occasionally saw women with headscarves,” Kaya says.

While travelling through Dushanbe and Khujand cities, he was stopped by the police several times because of his beard.

“During my visit, it was illegal for young men to grow beards, although there was no written law about this.”

Shahnaz, who still has many friends and family members in Tajikistan, recalls how the authorities implemented the harsh laws.