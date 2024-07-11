Washington DC — Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze has stated that Russia is reconstituting its forces by redirecting every element in the country toward its war in Ukraine, adding that Russia has been "learning and integrating" its lessons from the conflict.

"There is not one element, one instrument of power in Russia that would not be oriented towards the war. So Russia's policy is war. And when we look at the military instrument of power, economics, politics, religion, education, system, anything, it's all about war," Braze said on Wednesday during the c in the US capital.

On the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Washington DC, the Alliance's leaders as well as international security experts were speaking at the Forum.

While emphasising that there is no direct military threat to NATO members in the short term, Braze noted, "That doesn't mean that Russia is not learning."

"Russia is learning, and it is integrating its lessons in Ukraine. It is changing its ambition. It is returning to a different command structure, at least on the paper. Show you, show us doctrine," she added.

Braze added, "Our problem is not to support Ukraine, our problem is Russia."

Is Russia reconstituting its forces?

Dara Massico, Senior Fellow at the Russia and Eurasia Program of the Carnegie Endowment for Peace, explained that while Ukraine and NATO currently hold a strategic advantage, this edge is "not guaranteed."