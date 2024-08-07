With India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) resuming a third term in power, food has become a divisive element across the country.

Many in the Hindu far-right party have been intent on proving India to be a "vegetarian nation."

To implement this baffling idea, food restrictions and policing have been imposed in earnest, something that is contradictory to the Constitution itself which clearly states, "No person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to procedure of law."

The most recent situation emerged in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. Muzaffarnagar police there issued a mandatory order on July 17. They wanted businesses to prominently display the names of the owners and the staff of all eateries, food vendors, and fruit carts lined up on either side of New Delhi – Haridwar, a national highway and the key route traversed by pilgrims during the holy Kanwar Yatra.

Similar orders were also issued in the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand and the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, presumably to help customers support Hindu vendors over Muslim ones - and in the process, deprive the Muslim lower middle class.

This year, the two-week long annual pilgrimage taken on bare foot by Hindu pilgrims began on July 22 and will continue until August 6.

During that fortnight, millions of devotees will walk a route that cuts through the states of Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Uttarakhand (both ruled by BJP) to finally reach Haridwar, a city located in Uttarakhand on the banks of the Ganges River. The observance includes the collection of water from the foothills of the Himalayas, where the river meets the plain.

Along the stretch there are innumerable shops and stalls owned by Hindus and Muslims who have been serving refreshments and water to the devotees - who do not consume nonvegetarian food during the month of the pilgrimage.

The implementation of the order would have impacted everyone, as businesses here are often integrated, such as a Muslim eatery owner employing Hindu staff and suppliers, and vice versa.

To ensure that Kanwar Yatra continues as normal, India's Supreme Court ordered a stay on the enforcement of the police directive on July 22, which has now been extended until August 5.

This order has brought back a sense of assurance to all involved, but the incident has revived a great debate about food politics in today's India.

Origins of food politics

India is supposedly home to the world's largest democracy. Yet there has been frequent abrasion of its democratic principles in recent times, most tellingly when it comes to the politics of food and identity.

Since the BJP took power in 2014, it has pushed the core idea of one food, one "vegetarian" nation. Why?

The idea takes root in the "otherisation" of any individual or community who is not a Hindu. This includes Muslims, Christians and Dalits (who form the last tier in the caste system), and aligns with the concept of ethnicity-based nationalism encapsulated as Hindu Rashtra (State of the Hindus).

Hindu Rashtra has been integral to the manifesto of Rashtriya Sevak Sangh (RSS) founded in 1925, the parent entity of a number of other organisations including the BJP, and is grounded in Hindu nationalist thinking.

The ideology excludes non-Hindus, categorising them as "the Other." Alienation starts with defining who is an Other and what they eat, with stereotyped understandings attached, like Muslims are voracious meat eaters, and Dalits and Christians can consume any kind of meat.

These categories are not based on evidence. On the contrary, global research offers a reality check, including a 2021 Pew Centre study that found most Indians do not abstain from meat altogether – and only 39 percent of Indian adults describe themselves as vegetarian.