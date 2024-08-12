A tug of war has erupted among Iran’s political elite, with newly sworn-in President Masaud Pezeshkian’s choice of Mohammad Javad Zarif as head of the steering committee facing heavy criticism from conservatives, ultimately leading Zarif to resign from the position.

The wrangling over Pezeshkian’s potential cabinet continues in the Shia-majority country. Pezeshkian, a moderate politician and trained heart surgeon, assumed the presidency in late July, just over a month after the hardliner President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash in western Iran. Raisi’s death was a worrisome development for Tehran amid Israel’s brutal war on Gaza, which has pushed the Middle East to dangerous margins. Tehran-backed proxies like Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthis are countering Tel Aviv on borders and in offshore sea skirmishes.

With the arrival of the new president, who is of Turkic origin, Zarif, the former foreign minister under the Hassan Rouhani government, was appointed to lead a steering committee, which was tasked to ensure that candidates for cabinet positions align with moderate views and represent youth, women and various ethnic groups.

But Zarif, who led the committee in his capacity as Pezeshkian’s vice president for strategic affairs, has been frustrated with the president’s final nominations, most of whom did not meet Zarif’s standards for progressiveness.

"I am not satisfied with the outcome of my work and I am ashamed that I could not achieve the expert opinion of the committees and the inclusion of women, youth, and ethnic groups as I had pledged," said Zarif in a post on Instagram. Today, he posted a tweet on X saying that he had resigned last week.

Those who voted for Pezeshkian sought “a much more progressive administration”, yet much of his cabinet selection consists of candidates blessed by hardliners. Since hardliners hold a majority in the parliament, their consent is key in determining the cabinet’s formation .

“Some voters are not happy because they think if we have won the election why do we have to share the power with other parties,” Fatima Karimkhan, a Tehran-based Iranian journalist, tells TRT World.

While Zarif represents moderate Iranians, the political reality in Tehran is shaped by hardliners, according to the Iranian journalist.

Karimkhan says Pezeshkian has “no other choice” but agreeing to some of the hardliners’ demands.

"One should not expect miracles from this government, especially considering that more than 80 percent of the country's power is in the hands of other entities," said Azar Mansouri, a reformist Iranian politician, referring to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

If both sides show flexibility and reach a consensus, the cabinet will receive the vote it needs from the parliament, allowing the administration to start the job smoothly, says Karimkhan.

“But if the parliament chooses not to vote for critical positions like the labour, health and foreign ministers, then, things may go awry.”

Zarif vs hardliners