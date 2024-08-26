The Turkish metropolis of Istanbul has hosted the "Samsung Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race" for the 36th time.

The Turkish National Olympic Committee organised the event, which took place on Sunday, in which more than 2,800 athletes from over 70 countries competed on the 6.5-kilometre (4-mile) course.

The swimming race started from Kanlica Pier on the Anatolian side and ended at Kurucesme on the European side.

While swimmers raced through the Istanbul Strait, enjoying a unique view of Istanbul, spectators observed the event from the shore.

Talya Erdogan finished first in the women's general category with 46 minutes 57 seconds.

Nehir Guler ranked second with 47 minutes and 16 seconds, while Su Inal finished third with 47 minutes and 39 seconds.

Talya Erdogan stated that her first race experience in the Strait was nice and fun.

Nehir Guler and Su Inal, who came second and third in the race, stated that they had a very nice experience and thanked those who contributed to the organisation.