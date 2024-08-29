Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said he would require the government or insurance companies to pay for IVF fertility treatments if he is elected in November, a move aimed at appealing to women and suburban voters.

"Your government will pay for or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for all costs associated with IVF treatment fertilisation for women," the former president told supporters at a campaign event in Potterville, Michigan, on Thursday.

Trump also said his administration would push for allowing new parents to deduct "major newborn expenses" from their taxes.

"We want more babies," Trump said.

Trump will face Democrat Kamala Harris in the November 5 election. A Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Thursday showed Vice President Harris picking up support among women voters.

Hot-button issue