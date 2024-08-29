WORLD
3 MIN READ
'We want more babies': Trump pledges free IVF if elected president in 2024
Donald Trump tells supporters at Michigan he would have government or insurance companies cover cost of in-vitro fertilisation for "all Americans who need it" in second term.
'We want more babies': Trump pledges free IVF if elected president in 2024
Under a second term, Trump says new parents would be able to deduct "major newborn expenses" from their tax bill, proclaiming that "we're pro-family." / Photo: Reuters
August 29, 2024

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said he would require the government or insurance companies to pay for IVF fertility treatments if he is elected in November, a move aimed at appealing to women and suburban voters.

"Your government will pay for or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for all costs associated with IVF treatment fertilisation for women," the former president told supporters at a campaign event in Potterville, Michigan, on Thursday.

Trump also said his administration would push for allowing new parents to deduct "major newborn expenses" from their taxes.

"We want more babies," Trump said.

Trump will face Democrat Kamala Harris in the November 5 election. A Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Thursday showed Vice President Harris picking up support among women voters.

RelatedDonald Trump hit with new indictment in federal Jan 6 case

Hot-button issue

Recommended

Not all states currently require insurance companies to cover IVF, which involves combining eggs and sperm in a laboratory dish to create an embryo for couples having difficulty conceiving.

Even with coverage, IVF is an expensive process that can cost thousands of dollars in drugs and medical procedures.

Few Americans have insurance plans that cover fertility treatments in any case, with costs of $20,000 or more for a single, 18-month round of IVF treatment too expensive for many.

IVF has emerged as a hot-button issue in the election, as Republicans nationwide have scrambled to contain backlash from a decision by the Alabama Supreme Court, which ruled in February that embryos were children.

That ruling left it unclear how to legally store, transport and use embryos, prompting some IVF patients to consider moving their frozen embryos out of the state.

Trump did not elaborate on how his administration would cover the cost of IVF treatments and the changes to the US tax code, or whether he would seek congressional action on his proposals.

SOURCE:Reuters, AFP
Explore
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm