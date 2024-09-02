A beluga whale that was suspected of spying for Russia after it was spotted in Norwegian waters five years ago has been found dead, according to the non-profit organisation that had been monitoring the whale.

The body of Hvaldimir – a spin on the Norwegian word for whale and the first name of Russian President Vladimir Putin – was found floating in southern Norway over the weekend, Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reported.

Hvaldimir was wearing a harness with what appeared to be a mount for a small camera when it was first found in 2019 near the island of Ingoya in Norway's north.

The whale was very interested in people and responded to hand signals, leading Norway's domestic intelligence agency to presume he had been held in captivity in Russia as part of a research programme before crossing into Norwegian waters.

Not the first time

This, however, wasn't the first time animals have been used for spying, one of the world's oldest professions. While using animals and birds in ancient warfare, ranging from sniffing dogs to messenger pigeons, is well-documented, modern spy roles seem to have achieved significant value with the combination of technology.

The bird-as-spy dates back to 1907, when Julius Neubronner created a small automated camera to strap onto his birds. His discovery cleared the path for camera-equipped pigeons to be used by the German military throughout the First World War.

During the Second World War and the subsequent Cold War, winged spies, particularly crows, ravens and pigeons, were trained by intelligence agencies for espionage

In 1976, the US declassified the Office of Research and Development document that shed light on attempt to train different species of birds in the task of carrying out intelligence collection for support missions, particularly in Europe.