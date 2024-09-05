Oxford University is set to elect its 193rd Chancellor next month in what is turning out to be a high-profile race to be decided by an online poll for the first time in the history of the prestigious institute.

But the candidate who has set tongues wagging is former Pakistan prime minister and cricket legend Imran Khan, who is contesting from jail.

The 71-year-old politician, an Oxford graduate who has been imprisoned for over a year, announced his candidacy in August.

While the chancellorship has traditionally attracted former politicians and statesmen, it has historically been the domain of elite, white men. There has never been a female chancellor in Oxford's history, and the list of past chancellors includes numerous statesmen, lords and dozens of “Williams”. The current chancellor, Chris Patten, is a former Tory prime minister.

If elected, Imran Khan would break this pattern, becoming the first non-white, South Asian, and Muslim to hold the prestigious position.

Khan’s potential rivals include former British PMs Tony Blair, Theresa May, and Boris Johnson.

Oxford students see the candidacy of Khan – formerly married to British journalist Jemima Goldsmith – as a positive step towards long-awaited diversity within the university’s administration.

‘Step’ towards diversity?

The Oxford chancellorship is both extremely prestigious and simple. The university describes the role as "ceremonial," with "no executive responsibilities."

The chancellor is unpaid and primarily serves to represent the university in official capacities, while the vice-chancellor, who manages the institution's day-to-day operations, holds the actual executive authority.

This is why this job attracts specifically retired politicians, “whose name recognition serves the University well in terms of its public relations and ability to attract donors,” says Faisal Devji, a history professor at Oxford.

“The higher echelons of university leadership have lacked almost any measure of diversity. The current and former vice-chancellors have been the first women holding the position. The chancellors have all been white men,” Devji tells TRT World.

Although he is dissatisfied with the predominantly white and male history of the university administration, the history professor does not believe that Khan is the right person to advance diversity at Oxford.

While some students agree with this view, some don’t.

“If the university is looking for someone who can bridge tradition and modern leadership while promoting diversity, then Imran Khan is a great choice,” says Fiza Abbas, an undergraduate student in Economics and Management at Oxford.

Fiza believes that Khan’s candidacy is “a step in the right direction for promoting diversity,” as his background breaks the orthodox expectations.

“I do think he has a strong shot at winning. He could get a lot of support from people who value the international and diverse perspective he brings,” the 20-year-old student tells TRT World.

Highly politicised role

Khan graduated from Oxford in 1975 with a degree in philosophy, politics, and economics (PPE), while also captaining the university's cricket team.