Caracas revokes Brazil's role representing Argentina in spat over election
Brazil, led by fellow leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, had agreed to take over custody of the Argentine embassy after Buenos Aires joined other LatAm nations disputing Maduro's presidential re-election.
Brazil has been trying to act as a mediator in the crisis. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 7, 2024

Venezuela said it was revoking permission for Brazil to represent Argentina's interests here in the messy aftermath of President Nicolas Maduro's re-election.

Venezuela became furious when Argentina joined other Latin American countries in asking for a complete review of the results of the July 28 election.

Argentina was among seven Latin American countries whose diplomatic staff were asked to leave Caracas as Venezuela severed relations with those nations.

Brazil, led by fellow leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, later agreed to take over custody of the Argentine embassy, where six people loyal to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado have been sheltering since March to escape arrest on conspiracy charges.

But on Saturday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said Caracas was immediately revoking its permission for Brazil to keep custody of the embassy and represent Argentine interests in this troubled though oil-rich country.

He said Venezuela had evidence that the embassy was being used to plan "terrorist actions" and even assassination attempts against Maduro.

The Venezuelan opposition said Saturday morning that the Argentine embassy was under siege and electricity had been cut off.

Vehicles of the Venezuelan security forces have encircled the compound since Friday night.

Venezuela has been plunged into a political crisis since authorities announced Maduro as the victor of the July 28 election. The opposition has cried foul, claiming it had evidence its candidate had won by a comfortable margin.

Numerous nations, including Brazil and the United States as well as the European Union, have demanded Venezuelan authorities release detailed voting data to back up their claim of victory and refused to recognize Maduro as the winner.

Post-election violence in Venezuela has claimed 27 lives and left 192 people injured while the government says it has arrested some 2,400 people.

