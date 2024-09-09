The White House has said that US President Joe Biden has not spoken with the family of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, the 26-year-old Turkish American activist who was killed by Israeli forces last week.

"He (Biden) has not spoken to the family as of yet. I don't have a call to talk about today. Obviously, we continue to mourn with her family, of course," US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Monday.

"The Israelis have reached out, made sure we knew that they were promptly investigating this. As I understand, from just after I came out here, they are moving swiftly on this investigation, and will soon, we think, in the coming days, be able to present their findings and conclusions. We'll obviously withhold our judgment until we see that. We've called for a complete, thorough, swift, and transparent investigation. We'll see what they learn," he added.

Biden has a long history of reaching out to bereaved victims' families, including the family of Israeli American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was killed in Hamas captivity after being taken hostage during the Oct. 7 cross-border raid on Israel.

Biden spoke repeatedly with Goldberg-Polin's parents, Jon and Rachel, while he was in captivity, and after he was killed.

It is unclear if the White House is trying to set up a call with the Eygi family.

Eygi, 26, a dual US and Turkish citizen, was fatally shot by Israeli forces on Friday during a protest against illegal Israeli settlements in Beita, a village just outside of the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.