No contact with Aysenur Eygi's family, White House confirms
Biden, known for personally reaching out to grieving families, including the Israeli American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was recently killed in Gaza, has failed to console Eygi's family.
Aysenur Ezgi Eygi's family has called on President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Secretary of State Blinken to order an independent investigation into the unlawful killing of a US citizen. / Photo: AP
September 9, 2024

The White House has said that US President Joe Biden has not spoken with the family of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, the 26-year-old Turkish American activist who was killed by Israeli forces last week.

"He (Biden) has not spoken to the family as of yet. I don't have a call to talk about today. Obviously, we continue to mourn with her family, of course," US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Monday.

"The Israelis have reached out, made sure we knew that they were promptly investigating this. As I understand, from just after I came out here, they are moving swiftly on this investigation, and will soon, we think, in the coming days, be able to present their findings and conclusions. We'll obviously withhold our judgment until we see that. We've called for a complete, thorough, swift, and transparent investigation. We'll see what they learn," he added.

Biden has a long history of reaching out to bereaved victims' families, including the family of Israeli American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was killed in Hamas captivity after being taken hostage during the Oct. 7 cross-border raid on Israel.

Biden spoke repeatedly with Goldberg-Polin's parents, Jon and Rachel, while he was in captivity, and after he was killed.

It is unclear if the White House is trying to set up a call with the Eygi family.

Eygi, 26, a dual US and Turkish citizen, was fatally shot by Israeli forces on Friday during a protest against illegal Israeli settlements in Beita, a village just outside of the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Witnesses reported that Israeli soldiers opened live fire on demonstrators. Though she was standing away from the main protest area, she was fatally shot in the head. Despite being rushed to a hospital, medical workers were unable to save her.

Eygi, born in Antalya, Türkiye, in 1998, graduated in June from the University of Washington, where she studied psychology and Middle Eastern languages and cultures.

She arrived in the West Bank Tuesday to volunteer with the International Solidarity Movement as part of an effort to support and safeguard Palestinian farmers.

Eygi's family released a statement urging the Biden administration to order an independent investigation into her killing.

"A US citizen, Aysenur was peacefully standing for justice when she was killed by a bullet that video shows came from an Israeli military shooter. We welcome the White House's statement of condolences, but given the circumstances of Aysenur's killing, an Israeli investigation is not adequate," the family said in a statement.

"We call on President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Secretary of State Blinken to order an independent investigation into the unlawful killing of a US citizen and to ensure full accountability for the guilty parties."

