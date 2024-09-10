Thirteen-year-old Roshna Jameel's life came to a standstill when her town Tando Allahyar in Pakistan's Sindh province was struck by floods in 2022.

Sindh fares poorly on most human development indices, including education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

"There was water everywhere - inside our home, out in the street," Roshna told TRT World. Like thousands of others, her family was left stranded without electricity or potable water while it rained continuously.

The teen said the flooding made it difficult for the family to access food to eat, use the bathroom and go to school. It took days for overwhelmed municipal authorities to reach her area and provide relief.

Roshna's story is a reflection of the broader impact of climate crisis on vulnerable children across South Asia.

Suffering children

Countries such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka consistently rank among the most affected by extreme weather events.

Within the last two years, South Asian countries have faced severe levels of devastation from floods, cyclones, droughts, and rising sea levels, which are expected to continue impacting the poor and marginalised the most.

Children are especially at "extremely high risk," according to Unicef. It reported in 2021 that nearly 1 billion children, many in South Asia, are vulnerable due to factors like poverty, high population density, and exposure to natural disasters.

Dr Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist based in Pune, India, agreed.

Speaking to TRT World, Koll said "Rural children in low-income areas are at greater risk of undernutrition due to decreased food quantity and quality, heat impacts, and an increased likelihood of vector-borne and diarrheal diseases.

Mental health challenges, including anxiety and stress, are also on the rise, particularly among children, adolescents, and those with underlying health conditions."

This year alone, South Asia has seen extreme weather events cause hundreds of deaths and threaten the livelihoods of millions.

As extreme weather events become more frequent, children face higher risks of health problems, educational disruptions, and the loss of family members.

Devastating heat

Take 15-year-old Aakash. His father Avinash was toiling away despite the 50C temperature in Delhi this July when he suffered a heatstroke.

The local government had issued a heat alert advising people to avoid working between 12 pm to 4 pm, but this was not enforced, according to Sunil Kumar Alehdia, executive director of the Centre for Holistic Development in Delhi.

Recalling his father's last moments, Aakash told TRT World, "My father sat down on a chair to catch some respite after cleaning a bathroom when he began exhibiting discomfort and shortness of breath. Suddenly, while drinking water, he collapsed and died in the chair."