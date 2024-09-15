Israel is offering African asylum seekers who risk their lives in the Gaza war to get permanent residency in Israel, Israeli newspaper Haaretz has reported.

Speaking off the record, Israeli defence officials have confirmed that the project is organised, with the guidance of defence establishment legal advisers.

However, no asylum seekers who contributed to the war effort have been granted official status.

There are presently over 30,000 African asylum seekers living in Israel, most of them are young males.

In the aftermath of October 7 attack, many asylum seekers volunteered for agricultural work and civilian command centers.

Defence authorities saw they could leverage the asylum seekers' desire for permanent status in Israel as an inducement.

Military sources have confirmed to Haaretz that the defence establishment has made use of asylum seekers in various operations.

Sources also revealed that there have been several requests by asylum seekers who aided Israel's military operations in Gaza; however, none were granted. At the same time, the defence establishment tried to elevate those who contributed to war.

In the recent past, Israel has incentivised military service for asylum seekers by offering citizenship to people whose children joined Israel's war on Gaza.

In January this year, the parents of a Filipino-Israeli reservist who was killed in Gaza were granted citizenship,