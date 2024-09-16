Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu is planning to sack Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and appoint Gideon Sa'ar, head of the New Hope party, as the new defence chief, Israeli media reported.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN quoted sources on Monday as saying that negotiations are under way between Netanyahu's office and Sa'ar — who opposes a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal with Palestinian resistance group Hamas — to replace Gallant, who has been at odds with Netanyahu's war strategy in besieged Gaza.

The reshuffle may be announced within hours, Israeli media said.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, hundreds of Israelis rallied in front of Sa'ar's home in capital Tel Aviv, protesting the prospect of him joining the extremist government, according to Yedioth Ahronoth daily.

If Sa'ar decides to accepts Netanyahu's offer, "it will be a flip-flop of gargantuan proportions that negates and betrays everything he has been perceived as in the past five years," Haaretz opined.

Gallant has been under fire from Netanyahu's far-right allies, including notorious National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.