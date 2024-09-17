Following the latest news of several pagers used by Hezbollah militants exploding across Lebanon, interest has emerged in the predecessor of modern cellular phones.

A pager, or beeper, is a small, battery-operated radio receiver that triggers an alert (audible or vibrating) when it receives the proper signal.

It can display either a numeric message, such as a phone number, or a text message if it's an alphanumeric pager – for instance, ‘Call Home’.

Pagers were popular from the late 1980s to the late 1990s. However, by 2000s, smaller, more affordable cell phones with better battery life led most consumers to switch to cellular communication.

There are two main types of pagers: one-way pagers, which only receive messages, and two-way pagers, which can send and receive messages.

Pagers were frequently used in industries like healthcare, emergency services and by reporters due to their reliability.

Reliability, privacy features