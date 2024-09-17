Over the past couple of days, it has rained incessantly in Kolkata, the capital of India's West Bengal state. But that hasn't stopped the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front and citizens from all walks of life from taking part in massive protests demanding justice for a doctor who was raped and killed at RG Kar Medical College last month.

It's been more than 36 days since the doctor was killed at one of the oldest medical colleges in the country. Since then, demonstrations have gripped Kolkata, with protesters demanding justice and successfully spurring the sacking of the city's police commissioner and state government health officials.

The public outrage has spilled over across the nation, as well as to 25 cities through Europe and North America.

In an Independence Day speech last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alluded to the crime, saying state governments should instill the fear of punishment in the perpetrators and boost confidence in society. However, his BJP party appears to grapple with its own rape problem.

Still, what happened on the night of August 9 has not only opened a floodgate of fury, but also reopened scars of the past, forcing Indians to once again ask hard questions about rape culture, a disorder that has gripped our society for too long.

In the past month, several notable events have taken place in India.

For one, India's Supreme Court has begun hearing the proceedings of the Kolkata case, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has assumed jurisdiction over the matter.

Meanwhile, a district court in Siliguri (in North Bengal) has announced a guilty verdict in a rape and murder case that occurred in the Matigara area of Siliguri subdivision, roughly a year ago. The perpetrator was sentenced to death.

Additionally, more cases of rape continue to be reported around the country, including a rape of a woman in broad daylight in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, and the rape and murder of a 14-year-old Dalit girl in Bihar, as well as reports that two kindergarten students (girls) had been sexually abused by school staff (in charge of cleaning) in Badlapur, Maharastra.

And these are just the incidents that have made it to the news headlines.

From all of these concurrent events, it's fair to conclude that India is in a complex, distressing situation where two things hold true.

One, that law-abiding processes are in place, the judiciary is working towards offering justice, and verdicts and punishment are pronounced and implemented. Two, sexual violences and rape still continue.

So what is the problem, and why can't India fix it? The near-distant past offers a clue.

Attempts to change

On December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old physiotherapy student was gangraped by six men in a moving bus in New Delhi.

The victim, nicknamed Nirbhaya, or Fearless, in media reports as Indian law prohibits naming a rape victim, succumbed to her injuries days after the attack.

The crime was a sexual offence that sent shock waves across the nation, leading to massive outrage for months, drawing international attention and prompting sweeping changes, including introducing a new anti-rape law that sanctions the death penalty for offenders on a case-by-case basis.

The four men found guilty were convicted and hanged on March 20, 2020 at Tihar Jail. The fifth had committed suicide while serving his sentence and the minor offender who was less than 18 years old at the time of the crime was released after three-year term, the maximum under juvenile law in India.

In 2018, another grim case came to light: the rape and murder of a minor (baby girl) in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. This resulted in a three-week fast-track trial, the fastest ever in a rape case in post-independent India, with the 26-year-old male offender found guilty and sentenced to death.

The messages sent through both cases were loud and clear, but incidents of molestation, rape and murder continue to run rampant through the years.