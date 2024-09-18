Washington DC — Nearly 200 world leaders and top diplomats are gathering next week in New York to take the stage at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the shadow of Israel's war on besieged Gaza — with thousands of pager blasts in Lebanon now posing a threat of regional spillover — Russia-Ukraine war and approaching global climate deadlines.

The six days of speeches at the annual high-level General Debate will start on September 24 under the theme, "Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations".

Here's what to look for at the high-level week:

Who will speak first?

Cameroon's Philemon Yang, who is the President of the UNGA, first calls the meeting to order. It will follow the speech of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Yang will then open the general debate and make a speech.

As a norm since 10th session of the General Assembly, in 1955, Brazil will speak first regardless of the level of representation. US as the host country is the second member state to speak, regardless of the level of representation.

The order of speakers then is based on the level of representation, geographical balance, how the request to speak was recorded, and other considerations.

Only the Holy See, the State of Palestine — which was granted a seat among other member states — and the European Union are invited to participate and speak at the general debate.

During the debate, member states deliver speeches and are also given a right of reply.

Right to reply are often fiery exchanges and both Pakistan and India — who are locked in a bitter dispute over Kashmir since 1947 — are known for aggressively using the right to reply to defend their policies and exchange accusations.

Which issue will dominate the debate?

Last year, Russia's war in Ukraine dominated the general debate, but this year Israel's war on besieged Gaza and the mounting Palestinian death toll are going to spark intense discussions.

Israel has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians and wounded nearly 100,000 in Gaza since October 7 last year. Palestinian officials say some 10,000 Palestinians are feared buried under the rubble of their bombed homes and another 10,000 have been jailed by Israel.

But experts and some studies say that the actual Palestinian death toll could be around 200,000.

TheLancet medical journal estimates that indirect deaths, caused by factors like disease, might mean the death toll is several times higher than official estimates and possibly above 186,000.

"This high number is despite various ceasefire agreements over the past six months. If deaths continue at this rate – about 23,000 a month – there would be an additional 149,500 deaths by the end of the year, some six and half months from the initial mid-June estimate," Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh, wrote in an article in The Guardian.

"Using the method, the total deaths since the conflict began would be estimated at about 335,500 in total."

Israel is accused of carrying out genocide of Palestinians in Gaza at the International Court of Justice while the prosecutors at the International Criminal Court are seeking arrest warrants for top Israeli leadership.

"I think there will be a lot of talk about Gaza but real progress on ending the Israel-Hamas war is unlikely," Richard Gowan, who oversees International Crisis Group's advocacy work at the United Nations, told TRT World.

"Most leaders will call for a ceasefire in their speeches, and also emphasise the importance of a two-state solution. But unless Israel and Hamas move towards a ceasefire, there is not very much more the UN can do to help end the war."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — who has accused the UN and its chief Guterres of being pro-Hamas — and Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas are both expected to speak at the UNGA on September 26.

Russia-Ukraine war

Despite Israel's war on Gaza dominating the agenda, many leaders are expected to raise the Russia-Ukraine war — nearing its 950-day milestone — in their speeches.