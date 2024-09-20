On September 15th, the Lebanese novelist Elias Khoury died at the age of 76. A novelist, playwright, essayist, and critic, Khoury leaves behind an unwavering body of work.

Khoury’s novels, including Children of the Ghetto, Broken Mirrors, Little Mountain, and Gate of the Sun, brought him global recognition. The latter, centred around the Palestinian Nakba, exile, and displacement, was later adapted for the screen by the Egyptian director Yousry Nasrallah.

Khoury’s work, translated into over ten languages, focuses on the Palestinian plight and the Lebanese Civil War In 1989. He was one of the first Arab writers to be translated into English after Naguib Mahfouz.

When his early book The Little Mountain (1977) was translated into English in 1988, Edward Said, contrasting him with Naguib Mahfouz – described as a ‘politically committed, and, in his own highly mobile modes, brilliant figure’.

Khoury saw himself as a custodian of stories, often saying, “I don’t tell the story, I tell how the story has been told,” an homage to the oral traditions that so influenced his style.

He worked as an editor for multiple dailies such as Al-Safir and Al-Nahar, a columnist for Al-Quds Al-Arabi, co-editor of the Palestinian Affairs Journal with Mahmoud Darwish, and editor-in-chief for the Journal of Palestinian Studies.

In addition to writing, he taught in universities such as Columbia, NYU, and American University for Beirut (AUB) where he was awarded an honorary doctorate in June 2023.

Though he earned many accolades, including the Katara Prize for Arabic Fiction, one of his proudest achievements was the creation of Bab al-Shams (Gate of the Sun) a protest village established by Palestinians in 2013 and named after his novel. The village was a symbolic act of resistance against Israeli settlements, standing for three days before being demolished.