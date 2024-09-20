Activists have geared up for protests around the world to demand action on the climate crisis just as a pair of major weeklong climate events were getting underway in New York City.

The actions on Friday in Berlin, Brussels, Rio de Janeiro, New Delhi and many other cities are being organised by the youth-led group Fridays for Future.

The group's New York chapter also planned a march across the Brooklyn Bridge followed by a rally that organisers hoped would attract at least 1,000 people.

More protests were planned for Saturday and Sunday.

New York is hosting Climate Week NYC, an annual event that promotes climate action.

At the same time, the UN General Assembly takes up the issue on several fronts, including raising trillions of dollars to aid poorer countries suffering the most from climate change.

'Save the Climate'

In Berlin, dozens of people took to the streets although in fewer numbers than in previous years.

Activists held up signs saying "Save the Climate" and "Coal is Over!" as they watched a gig put on outside the German Chancellor's Office.