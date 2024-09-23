China is on the march in Africa. Earlier this month, Beijing pulled off its biggest diplomatic event in recent years with the conclusion of the ninth summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Through this mega event, China and its African partners rolled out the message of “a shared future” and “inclusive modernisation”.

Top leaders of more than 50 African countries, or their representatives, attended the summit where Beijing pledged $50.7 billion worth of financing for development projects to Africa.

The scale and messaging of the event proved much bigger and louder than the past FOCAC summits, raising eyebrows in the United States-led Western bloc, which competes with China for influence on the African continent.

However, the Chinese appear to have the first-movers’ advantage in the game of building relations and expanding trade and investment with the African countries compared to all the other competing nations.

This is reflected in the trade, investment and debt numbers in which China surpasses the US, the world’s number one economy.

For example, China has remained Africa’s biggest trading partner for the past 15 years in a row. In 2023, China-Africa trade hit $282 billion.

China’s main exports to Africa include new energy vehicles, lithium batteries and photovoltaic products. China's imports include minerals, vegetables, and fruits and flowers.

On the other hand, US-Africa trade hovered around $68 billion in 2023. US exports to African countries include aircraft, petroleum products, motor vehicles and natural gas, while imports include crude petroleum, precious metals, gemstones, silverware and apparel.

Follow the money

China is also the biggest lender to Africa.

According to a Boston University study, China lent a little over $182 billion to African countries between 2000-23, underlining the fact that since the inception of FOCAC, Beijing’s economic ties with Africa have significantly deepened.

However, following the outbreak of the Covid pandemic in 2019, the flow of Chinese money to Africa dropped sharply compared to the initial years of the Chinese global infrastructure project, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launched in 2013.

In the initial years of BRI, Chinese loans to Africa were constantly over $10 billion annually.

But after the loan-squeeze of the past couple of years, in 2023, there has again been a surge in Chinese loans to Africa as they hit $4.61 billion.

On its part, Washington funded 15 project preparation grants through its Trade and Development Agency. These grants were aimed to help leverage around $3.4 billion in infrastructure finance projects across Africa, underlining that the Americans have been lagging behind on this front, too, compared to China.

The Biden administration also hosted the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in December 2022 – the second-ever such conference after a gap of eight years. This long-awaited conference was attended by leaders from 49 African countries.

However, China commands a diplomatic advantage in Africa over the US-led Western bloc for a number of reasons, including the fact that Beijing has a history of supporting the African liberation movements fighting colonial rule since the Chinese communist revolution of 1949.

Since the late 1990s, China has steadily increased trade, commercial and investment activities in Africa, culminating in the first FOCAC summit in 2000.

With the launch of BRI in 2013, these activities got a further boost despite Western allegations that Beijing uses debt trap to acquire assets of the borrower nations.

China is at ease in building relations with democratic countries, as it is with those under autocratic or semi-autocratic rule. Beijing has no problem striking deals with countries seen close to the US as it has no issue partnering with the ones having close ties with Moscow.

The Chinese never ask its trade and investment partners to side with Beijing in any conflict on any international forum, including the United Nations. This makes it easier for developing nations to deal with China.