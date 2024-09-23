As Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan prepares to meet world leaders at the Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, all eyes are on his meeting with his Iranian counterpart.

Erdogan will meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions and pressing geopolitical issues, including Israel’s widening offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

This is the first major encounter between the two leaders since Pezeshkian assumed office in July.

Hursit Dingil, a Research Fellow for Security Studies at IRAM (Center for Iranian Studies) says the meeting underscores the importance of fostering good relations with neighbouring countries, a goal that has been prioritised in Iran’s foreign policy since Pezeshkian's election.

“The meeting is important not only because it’s their first since Pezeshkian took office but also because it highlights efforts to develop bilateral ties and increase trade between the two countries.”

Erdogan and Pezeshkian are expected to discuss key issues such as Israel’s military actions in Palestine and Lebanon, regional tensions, and the possibility of a broader conflict in the Middle East.

Tehran backs Hezbollah, the armed group that is the target of Israeli air strikes in Lebanon.

Dingil also points out the likelihood that the leaders would focus on “the increasing regional tensions in which the two countries are directly or indirectly involved” and consider the implications of a potential regional war.

Relations between Türkiye and Iran have historically been complicated, as the two neighbouring countries balance competition with cooperation.

"Türkiye and Iran are two countries that can neither be perfect friends or foes. They share a long border and a neighbourhood history marked by competition,” says Dr Ayşen Baylak Güngör, Assistant Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Istanbul Ticaret University.

“Yet, economic interests make both parties interdependent, with Türkiye relying on Iran for oil and gas, while Iran depends on Türkiye as a provider of industrial goods."