Over a game of cards, 12-year-old Hadi Zaqout once again beats Randah Zalatimo in a straight-faced game of Trump, where the player holding the highest card in the suit wins the round.

"Raqzi khalto, raqzi," Hadi quips in Arabic while smiling at Zalatimo, which means "focus aunty, focus," insisting if she only paid more attention, she may pick up some skills and win the card game.

"He always cheats, but with a giggle and a smile he gets away with it," says Zalatimo from her home in St Louis, Missouri, where Hadi now spends his weekends, playing with his aunt, a volunteer for Heal Palestine and her 13-year-old son Haider.

Hadi is from Mawasi, just west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. He arrived in the United States with his mother Camille Zaqout in May for medical treatment, after he lost his right leg in an Israeli air strike last November.

"Doctors in the US complimented my amputation saying it was done perfectly, and I said of course, in Gaza the doctors have had to become experts in this," the boy told TRT World.

Limited assistance abroad

Hadi is part of a group of 22 children evacuated from Gaza to Egypt before arriving in the United States over the course of the year.

Due to border closures and rigid documentation checks, most amputees from this war cannot leave Gaza for medical treatment abroad.

As of September 12, the United Nations states Israeli authorities have only allowed 219 patients to exit Gaza since the closure of the Rafah border crossing in May 2024.

Prior to that, of the 14,000 patients for whom medical evacuation has been requested since October 2023, just over 5,000 have been evacuated. Host countries include Türkiye, Qatar and South Africa.

In the US, Heal Palestine has been able to grant medical evacuation visas to the children, on the condition they cannot apply for asylum, and must leave the country once their treatment is complete.

The day it all changed

The only son in a family of five sisters, Hadi has always had a sense of duty for his family, which only became heightened during the war.

He was the one who would go in search of daily water when it became in scarce supply early on in the conflict.

Queuing in line for hours to make sure his parents and sisters would have clean water to drink became his daily mission, until one morning on November 11, when he discovered a way to access a different water source from a pipe within his apartment block.

The Zaqouts lived on the fourth floor, and as he walked in through the front door to proudly show his family his hack for getting water, there was a loud explosion and everything turned dark.

"I opened my eyes and there was just rubble everywhere. I didn't feel anything. I didn't feel pain. I was still in shock, looking around me, I couldn't see anything. There was just a lot of dust and rubble," Hadi said.

His family survived the blast, but apart from his mother who found him in the hospital days after his amputation, he hasn't seen his father or sisters since that day.

Hadi was found by rescue workers trapped under the rubble hours after the explosion and put into a vehicle to be taken to the local hospital. Beside him, he recognised the lifeless bodies of two friends from his block, Mohammed and Tayyab.

"I'm never going to forget that scene. I didn't think of what's happening with me. I didn't feel anything. I just knew that there was a lot of blood everywhere and I'm just looking at these two boys thinking, 'what happened?' We were just standing there getting water."

At the Nasser Medical Centre in Khan Younis, where Hadi received medical care and where his mother would later find him, doctors treated his right arm and his left leg which were both severely injured in the strike. But within two days, his leg became at risk of infection and he was told it would have to be amputated.

"The hospital said the injuries that they are seeing from the bombs the Israelis are using have some kind of chemical that causes an infection that spreads across the body," Hadi's aunt explained.

Early in the war, Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza stated Israel was using “unusual weapons” that cause severe burns to the bodies of victims. It was a claim later backed up by visiting international doctors.

A brave Hadi said the first thing that crossed his mind was his family, who are now displaced in a tent in Khan Younis.

"I was thinking that I'm the man of the family after my dad and they need me to be there throughout my life and I need to be there. So I need to stand up and do this. Everyone needs me."