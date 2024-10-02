WORLD
Airlines in the Gulf alter routes after Iran's missile strikes at Israel
Several airlines are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of their passengers, changing their flight patterns after the escalation of conflict in the Middle East.
Lebanese Middle East Airlines (MEA) and Emirates Airlines planes are pictured at the tarmac of Beirut-Rafik Al Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon July 30, 2024. / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 2, 2024

Several airlines operating in the Gulf have adjusted their flight routes to ensure passenger safety following Iran's missile strikes at Israel.

Neighbouring countries have closed their airspace and airline crews are navigating alternative routes to avoid the escalating conflict.

Etihad Airways

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said it is rerouting several flights on Wednesday due to airspace restrictions in parts of the Middle East. Etihad said it is continuously monitoring security and airspace updates as the situation evolves.

Emirates Airlines

Emirates cancelled all flights to and from Iraq (Basra and Baghdad), Iran, and Jordan on October 2 and 3. The airline is closely monitoring the situation in the region and is in contact with relevant authorities regarding any developments.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways temporarily suspended flights to and from Iraq and Iran due to airspace closures.

Flydubai

Flydubai cancelled flights to Jordan, Iraq, Israel, and Iran on October 2 and 3 due to the temporary closure of airspace, according to a statement provided to Reuters.

Kuwait Airways

Kuwait Airways said on Tuesday it had adjusted the flight routes for some of its services, resulting in changes to destination timings.

"This is in application of necessary security measures and to ensure the safety of passengers," the airline said.

SOURCE:Reuters
