As Israel's genocidal war on Gaza enters its second year, Western media faces heavy criticism for biased coverage, with thousands of ground reports fueling the backlash.

In a war where at least 41,700 Palestinians—mostly women and children—have been killed by Israel's relentless strikes, the media has taken centre stage in what is considered the world's first live-streamed genocide.

Experts argue that over the past year, media outlets have participated in "successful" manipulation, from cherry-picking words to framing narratives that acquit Israel of its crimes.

The goal of this is to manufacture consent for Israel's violence, says Gretchen King, associate professor of multimedia journalism and communication at the Lebanese American University (LAU).

William Youmans, on the other hand, notes that Israel's crimes against humanity are often viewed by the West as "unfortunate" yet "necessary."

Youmans, an associate professor at George Washington University's School of Media and Public Affairs, condemns the pervasive influence of propaganda, describing this era as a profoundly shameful moment for Western governments.

"Whatever legitimacy they possessed has been exhausted completely by their complicity in Israel's continued siege of the Levant," he asserts.

Israel-centric bias

An award-winning journalist herself, King explained to TRT World how Western media manufactures consent for Israel's bloodshed.

It starts with the muting of Palestinian voices, she said.

She asserts that "production processes within newsrooms are structured by Israeli-centric biases," as highlighted in her co-authored article, "Copyediting Palestine: Media Bias in Journalism Style Guides."

Her research examined style guides from Western media organisations regarding their coverage of Palestine.

Through a comparative content analysis of various media, including BBC articles, King found that "the reliance on Israeli narratives has been evident."

William Youmans links Israeli-centric media bias to US foreign policy, stating, "the most powerful reason for systematic media bias...is simply that US foreign policy is firmly pro-Israel."

He adds, "Almost never do media fall out of line with the foreign policy establishment sadly."

Playing with words

Israeli-centric bias is also evident in the language used by Western media outlets.

Over the past year, major Western media outlets—including Reuters, AP, CNN, The Washington Post, The New York Times, and the BBC—have consistently downplayed Israel's illegal occupation of Palestinian land.

Terms like "invasion" are softened to "ground operation," and "occupation" is reframed as "Israelipresence", "control", or "open-ended control".

For example, the BBC employed legal phrasing in the headline "Israel approves largest West Bank land seizure in decades, watchdog says," framing Israel's actions as legitimate rather than acknowledging the occupation and theft of Palestinian land.

Professor King criticises these manipulation tactics employed by Western media, stating that outlets have now begun doing the same thing with Israel's invasion of Lebanon.

"The Western media and the Israelis don't call it an invasion; they call it a 'limited campaign,'" she says.

From King's perspective, every word used by Israel can be reframed through the lens of international law.

She argues that a foreign state's "evacuation order" to indigenous people in their own land amounts to "ethnic cleansing."

"This is bluewashing, this is humanitarian washing. This is pretending to be humanitarian while being genocidal—genocidal ethnic cleansing," she adds.

One's resistance is another's militancy

Western media bias becomes very apparent when comparing the coverage of Ukrainian defence against the Russian aggression to the portrayal of Palestinian resistance against Israeli invasion and occupation.

While Ukrainians are often framed as heroic and justified, Palestinian resistance is frequently marginalised or labelled as terrorism.

For example, The New York Times framed Jenin, a Palestinian city, as a symbol of "Palestinian opposition and militancy," while in another article it portrayed Ukraine as resisting Russian occupation, with the term "occupation" clearly stated in the headline.

In another example, headlines describe Ukraine as "invaded," while Israel's invasion is portrayed as "sending troops" to another land. Additionally, Russia's narrative is presented with scare quotes, signalling skepticism, whereas Israel's narrative is reported as fact, without scare quotes, highlighting a clear double standard in coverage.

According to King, "journalists must use facts and history to challenge power; otherwise, they become propagandists complicit in genocide".

In Palestine coverage by Western media, "There's the failure of the media to put any news with regard to Palestine in context, whether that's international law, historical context, the Palestinian perspective, or the human rights context," she says.

For King, "there is the absolute complicity in genocide," and she makes clear that she wants to see Western mainstream media "will hopefully be held accountable for" their complicity.

Serving an agenda