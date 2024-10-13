WORLD
Türkiye condemns Israel's attack on UNIFIL
"Israel's regular attacks on UNIFIL are evidence of the Netanyahu government's policy of occupation of Lebanon, " said a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Ankara emphasised the growing importance of UNIFIL’s role in maintaining regional security after Israel's deadly attacks on Lebanon. / Photo: AA Archive
October 13, 2024

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned Israel's attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and warned of Israel's intention to extend its occupation beyond Gaza into Lebanon.

In a statement, the ministry emphasised the growing importance of UNIFIL’s role in maintaining regional security after Israel's deadly attacks on Lebanon.

"The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was deployed to contribute to the security of the region. The role of UNIFIL is even more important given Israel's motive to spread the war across the region."

The ministry also stated, "Israel's regular attacks on UNIFIL are evidence of the Netanyahu government's policy of occupation of Lebanon and its readiness to use weapons under any circumstances. "

Ankara called on all states to take a united stand against Israel and the countries that arm Israel.

"Each member of the UN Security Council has an obligation to prevent Israeli attacks against the UN forces they themselves deploy. "

Israel's attack on UNIFIL

On Sunday, UN peacekeepers in Lebanon said Israeli tanks broke through a gate to enter a Blue Helmet position on the Lebanese side of the border, after blocking their movement the previous day.

The incident comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the UN chief to move peacekeepers deployed in south Lebanon out of "harm's way", claiming that Hezbollah was using them as "human shields".

UNIFIL has refused to leave its positions in southern Lebanon.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
