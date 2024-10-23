Pennsylvania is so significant that both Trump and Harris have turbocharged their efforts to win Pennsylvania, speaking at rallies and wooingvoters in critical swing areas of the state.

Trump snagging a win in Pennsylvania on November 5 could be a major hurdle for Harris' path to victory.

He also now has support from billionaire Elon Musk, who has donated tens of millions of dollars to Trump's campaign and is also holding "a series of talks throughout Pennsylvania".

The tech tycoon is giving away $1 million daily to voters in swing states in a bid to get their support for the Republicans.

"We want to try to get over a million, maybe 2 million voters in the battleground states to sign the petition in support of the First and Second Amendment. … We are going to be awarding $1 million randomly to people who have signed the petition, every day, from now until the election," Musk said at a campaign event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, last week.

Bellwether swing counties of Pennsylvania

Despite Musk's throwing up his cash vault, Democrats are upbeat about their success in Pennsylvania, the battleground state where early voting is already underway.

Democrats managed to flip the vote in their favour in 2020 and later went on to win important contests for Congress, state legislature, the office of governor, judicial positions, and other state and local offices

As of now, Trump is slightly leading Harris in Pennsylvania, according to new polls while they are neck-and-neck nationally in the race for the White House. Harris is slightly leading in four key battleground states, while Trump is slightly ahead in two, according to a recent poll conducted by the Washington Post-Schar School.

As is a norm in American elections, electoral results in just a few key swing states will play major roles in determining the final outcome.

But experts such as David Schultz, who teaches political science and legal studies at Hamline University and is editor of Presidential Swing States: Why Only Ten Matter, believe the fate of the entire presidential contest now rests on "few swing counties" of the swing states.

"Erie County is a good bellwether but I think Lackawanna County is better. Traditionally Lackawanna was union, coal mining, and manufacturing. Democrats won it big, including Obama in 2012. I argued in 2016 if Trump won it or got close he would win PA and win the presidency. He got within two points of winning the county (a country where Hillary Clinton's family was from), won Pennsylvania, and won the presidency," Schultz tells TRT World.

"In 2020 Biden (he was from Scranton) won the county by about five points and then went on to win the state and then the presidency," Schultz says, adding, "I place Lackawanna, Erie, and then Allegheny as the three most important counties in terms of bellwethers."