Last month, after WhatsApp surpassed 100 million users in the United States, Meta Co-Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced new artificial intelligence advancements to the app, including a voice chat mode, image editing tools, and features designed to support businesses.

WhatsApp serves 2.9 billion users—more than the total populations of India, Europe, and North America combined—making any change to the platform resonate worldwide.

Following these developments, WhatsApp rolled out its latest beta update (2.24.22.9) on Saturday, featuring an enhanced Meta AI with memory capabilities.

The new feature allows Meta AI to automatically retain specific details shared during conversations with the chatbot, such as dietary preferences and birthdays.

Users' interactions, preferences, and personal information will now be stored across the Meta AI platform to improve future interactions.

But what really happens behind the scenes when our conversations are stored, and how much control do we truly have over what Meta AI learns about us?

Experts suggest this seemingly convenient addition masks deeper privacy concerns that extend beyond simple data collection.

'AI inferences'

What happens when the type of coffee you drink becomes a predictor of your political views?

And what if an app could deduce your income level from the content of your messages?

"AI inferences refer to predictions made by artificial intelligence based on patterns found in data," says Ignacio Cofone, a professor of law and regulation of AI from Oxford University in an interview with TRT World.

"These inferences consist not of direct user inputs or collected data, but are generated through the analysis of an array of information sources—such as your location, browsing habits, and even seemingly unrelated details like your coffee preferences or music choices," Cofone said.

The primary ethical concern with the new update is "the unpredictable inferences about individuals and groups that will be drawn from that information," he added.

Cofone said that AI systems process vast amounts of data to make connections and predictions in ways that users – and even companies themselves – cannot fully anticipate.

"Companies like Meta can't always predict what AI will infer in advance because these patterns emerge from the processing of several large datasets. Therefore, while users might consent (or not) to data collection, they have no say over the inferences drawn from it​" - Ignacio Cofone

'The consent illusion'

Meta promotes the new memory feature as a way to improve personalised user experiences.