It's the summer of 1982. Israel wants to destroy the Palestine Liberation Organisation's (PLO) contingent in neighbouring Lebanon, and pummels the country by air, land and sea.

At that time, at least 17,000 people were killed in Lebanon, and 30,000 more injured, almost all civilians, propelling Western media to denounce Israel as the "aggressors" and the "neighbourhood bully." What followed was a barbaric military raids against Palestinian refugees and Lebanese civilians in the camps of Sabra and Shatila - where up to 3,500 people were slaughtered in two days. Here the press would rightly describe the carnage as a "massacre."

Scenes of bombed buildings and broken families unsteadily walking through rubble amid the deaths of loved ones are reminiscent of the carnage seen in the same country today.

But now, in 2024, Israel is no longer considered a tyrant when it launches brutal assaults against civilian populations.

Instead, it's transformed itself into a victim acting solely out of "self-defence".

How did it accomplish this? According to experts, Israel's rebranding can be credited to its over-the-top hasbara campaign, which can be translated either as public diplomacy or propaganda, depending on who is asked.

Politically aligned TV

The first thing Israel needed to do to win over Western countries, especially the United States. In 1982, it wasn't in the West's interests for the war to escalate, said Nasser Najjar, a Vancouver-based author and media consultant.

Speaking to TRT World, he said "The US government at the time, under President Ronald Reagan, was keen to stop further conflict - so the Western media narrative fed into US political ambitions as has always been the case."

Recognising this, Israel started paying more attention to shaping US foreign policy by moulding American public opinion.

After its perceived media failure in 1982, officials realised the need to revive its Hasbara campaign to redeem itself.

Israel has long understood the importance of crafting a narrative where it is the victim, acting in self-defence, with the tools of propaganda in building statehood older than the State of Israel itself.

Theodor Herzl, the founding father of Zionism, told an audience at the third Zionist Congress in 1899 held in Basel, Switzerland, "The time has come to act, to engage in propaganda and to work."

Israel is also aware that image building helps shape public opinion and also geopolitical outcomes. Influencing the US, as its largest donor and biggest ally, was critical in order to tilt the country's foreign policy more favourably toward Israel.

In the 1980s, the American Jewish Congress, a lobby group, reported: ''No single event has brought home the need for a more effective hasbara, or information program, more persuasively than the 1982 war in Lebanon and the events that followed.”

It was this moment in history that spurred the Israeli lobby to focus its control of the narrative of its occupation of Palestine, explains Sut Jhally to TRT World.

The University of Massachusetts communications professor said the post-1982 campaign "has been the most successful public relations campaign in history to turn the perception of reality upside down - to present Israel as acting purely defensively against barbaric Muslim hordes.”

Jhally is also the founder and Executive Director of the 2015 film The Occupation of the American Mind, which focuses on pro-Israel public relations efforts within the United States and how the Israeli government, the US government and the pro-Israel lobby began working to influence American media coverage of Israel.

Rebranding Israel

That's where leading advertiser and brand executive Carl Speilvogel comes in. He'd already travelled to Israel in 1976 to advise on communication and PR strategies, keeping the focus on "Israel's right to self defence".

But after 1982, he upped the ante. Speilvogel advised establishing a cabinet post dedicated to presenting Israeli policy in an "attractive way." Add to this the need to demonise Palestinians as 'terrorists'.

Speilvogel would reframe the Israel - Palestine conflict, with the emphasis that Israel's violence is always legitimate because it is self defence. The aim was not only to create strategies to counter negative images, but to also direct and manage public image in advance.

Upon his advice, by 1984 the Hasbara Project was launched to train Israelis in communications and offer placements in American companies. Two years later, the American Jewish Congress would raise $200,000 to invest in the Israeli government's public relations skills.

Palestinian thinker and academic Edward Said described the details of this desperate PR drive, which included "lunches and free trips for influential journalists; seminars for Jewish university students… bombarding congressmen and women with invitations and visits… training commentators to make frequent references to the Holocaust and Israel's predicament today… advertisements in the newspapers attacking Arabs and praising Israel."

Shared enemy

Israel is aware of the importance of image-building and has always needed Western media to bolster its narrative. It understands the value of steering public sentiment with regards to the conflict, and viewing Palestinians through an Israeli lens - as the enemy, as 'terrorists'.

After 9/11 - at the time in-between his stints as prime minister - Benjamin Netanyahu described the attacks on the US as "good" for Israeli-American relations.

He stated: "It will generate immediate sympathy (and) strengthen the bond between our two peoples, because we've experienced terror over so many decades, but the United States has now experienced a massive haemorrhaging of terror."