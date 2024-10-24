For millennia, natural features like mountains, rivers, and forests have served as informal boundaries, separating early communities.

As societies evolved, the need for formal borders grew—initially to protect resources but also to define cultural and political identities. Today, the world's 315 land borders are the result of agreements between neighbouring countries, often based on the natural features that separate them.

Yet, borders rooted in nature are increasingly under pressure. As global temperatures rise, glaciers retreat, rivers shift, and forests burn.

Fluid borders

The prospect of redrawing borders due to the climate crisis is a real, though not yet widespread, challenge.

This September, Switzerland and Italy were forced to adjust their border along the Matterhorn due to melting glaciers that reshaped the Alpine watershed. Glaciers across Europe, the world's fastest-warming continent, are retreating, forcing countries to confront the realities of a warming world.

"The shifting of European borders shows that even political boundaries are not immune from the impacts of climate change," Hannah Cloke (OBE) professor of Hydrology at the University of Reading, tells TRT World.

While the changes along the Matterhorn may seem minor, they signal a broader trend: as natural landmarks shift, so too might our concept of territorial boundaries.

But this isn't something new, as borders have been known to shift before.

Benoit Mayer a climate law expert also from the University of Reading tells TRT World, "Look at India and Bangladesh, their border is defined based on tributaries in the land between them, and sometimes the main tributary can move from one place to the other depending on the monsoon.

"The border can actually move by several kilometres. It's dramatic. And that means some lands switch between India and Bangladesh."

Land and sea

Future world maps may look dramatically different due to rising sea levels, which threaten to submerge extensive portions of coastal nations and entire communities.

Projections suggest that without significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, sea levels could rise by up to three metres by the early 2100s, potentially displacing over 550 million people and erasing large sections of coastlines.

"Since the signing of the Paris Agreement, our understanding of the risks from loss of cryosphere - especially the great ice sheets of Antarctica and Greenland - has grown, with potentially higher and faster sea-level rise, and at lower temperatures than believed in 2015," Pam Pearson, director at ICCI said in a report last month.