Come November 5, American voters will go to the ballot with two stark choices: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. The former is a bombastic yet defiant Republican candidate with reprehensible views against immigrants and Muslims, while the latter, who emerged as a candidate from Democratic Party without a nomination process at the primaries, has no concrete plan on ending Israel’s brutal war on Gaza and Lebanon.

Apart from exchanging harsh rhetoric throughout the gruelling campaign, which involved an assassination attempt on Trump, who was also found guilty of 34 felony counts, as well as Joe Biden’s unprecedented and unceremonious removal from the presidential race, the entire election season was full of fracas.

Trump called Harris “stupid” numerous times and most lately “dumb as a rock” while the Democratic candidate found the Republican competitor “unstable” and “obsessed with revenge”.

Comparing the decorum of past presidential debates, the choice of words used by both candidates to score political points against each other has taken some veneer off America’s long-cultivated image of being the most-advanced and civilised nation.

As the presidential race ends today, here are some key moments to remember.

Trump found guilty

In May, in the middle of the 2024 campaign, a New York grand jury found Trump guilty of all 34 charges in a case, which is related to a hush money payment to a porn actor to influence the outcome of the 2016 election, making him the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes.

“This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people. They know what happened, and everyone knows what happened here,” Trump told reporters outside the court, which delivered the verdict.

While Democrats have hoped that the guilty sentence would decrease support for Trump, there is growing evidence, which points out that different cases including the hush money verdict “steeled” more backing from US electorate as “Each major court action prompted a wave of contributions to his campaign”, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Failed assassination bid

On July 13, there was another important moment for the campaign, when Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old man, who was reportedly a member of the Republican Party, shot Trump in a Pennsylvania rally, wounding him from his ear and killing another attendee.

Crooks was killed in the shooting scene as his political views and motivation to attack Trump has remained unclear until today as the FBI investigation on the incident continues.

The assassination attempt, which sent shock waves across the US as well as around the world, has increased more support to Trump as the former president with a bloody face raised his hand to call his backers to continue to “fight” for his cause.

“The most incredible thing was that I happened to not only turn [my head] but to turn at the exact right time and in just the right amount," he reflected on the assassination attempt two days later during an interview. "I’m supposed to be dead, I’m not supposed to be here,” he added.

The growing popularity of Trump in the wake of the unsuccessful assassination forced the Democrat Party to rethink the chances of Biden, its presidential candidate at the time, against the Republican.