Michigan — A day after the US election results are in, many Arab American voters have gathered at Dearborn's Lava Java Hookah Lounge. Trump's unexpected victory draws wide cheers from the motley crowd that, until recently, had been firmly Democratic.

For many here in the Lake state of Michigan, this moment in history isn't about party lines — it is about standing up for Gaza and voicing their full-throated rejection of the Biden-Harris administration's handling of the crisis.

Dr. Ahmed Ghanem, a former Democratic candidate for Congress and a prominent Muslim leader in metro Detroit, put it bluntly to TRT World.

"This is a historical result. Nobody imagined that a year ago Arab Americans would vote for Trump in these numbers. It is safe to say that these results are a direct result of the failure of the Democratic establishment."

Reflecting on his ejection from a Democratic rally in Michigan where Harris spoke after he had demanded the party take a stronger stand on Gaza, Ghanem added, "They abandoned Muslims and Arab Americans and kicked us out of their political spaces."

Early election results showed nearly half of Dearborn's voters had chosen Trump — a dramatic shift for a city that has long supported Democratic candidates. For people like Lina Shadid, a teacher and mother of three, it wasn't an easy choice.

"I have always voted Democrat. I believed they cared about families like mine. But when Gaza erupted, all I saw from Biden and Harris was indifference," she said. "They didn't listen to our pain at all; they didn’t even look our way."

'Harris brushed off our pleas'