1856 GMT — The Biden administration claims Israel has made good but limited progress in increasing the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza and it will not limit arms transfers to Israel as it had threatened to a month ago if the situation had not improved.

State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said the progress to date must be supplemented and sustained but "we at this time have not made an assessment that the Israelis are in violation of US law."

It requires recipients of military assistance to adhere to international humanitarian law and not impede the provision of such aid.

"We are not giving Israel a pass," Patel said, adding that "we want to see the totality of the humanitarian situation improve, and we think some of these steps will allow the conditions for that to continue to progress."

1855 GMT — Hezbollah targets Israeli military base

Hezbollah said that it targeted the HaHotrim military base in northern Israel, marking the first such attack since hostilities erupted over 13 months ago.

In a series of statements, the group announced that its fighters hit the base, a key Israeli Air Force facility, in the first such attack since Oct. 8, 2023.

The base, located 40 kilometres (24.8 miles) south of the city of Haifa, includes air transport and engine manufacturing units. "We targeted it with a salvo of advanced missiles," the group said. Hezbollah also reported launching a drone strike on a logistics base for Israel's 146th Brigade, east of the town of Nahariya.

1839 GMT — Two Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike on Khan Younis

Two Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli air strike on the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

The Israeli army targeted a roadside stall displaying goods in the southwestern Qizan Abu Rashwan area, killing two Palestinians and injuring several others, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

1724 GMT — Israeli army guns down Palestinian teenager near Nablus

The Israeli army killed a Palestinian teenager near a military checkpoint in the occupied northern West Bank city of Nablus, claiming he was trying to stab soldiers.

According to Israeli Army Radio, the Palestinian was "neutralised" by gunfire near a military checkpoint at the Deir Sharaf junction northwest of Nablus after attempting to stab reserve soldiers.

The station did not provide any specific information about the Palestinian's fate, but other Israeli media outlets, including the Srugim and 0404 websites, reported that he was killed on the spot by gunfire.

1632 GMT — Israeli strikes kill 44 in Lebanon, death toll soars to 3,287

At least 44 people were killed in Israeli attacks across Lebanon, taking the overall death toll since October last year to 3,287, the Lebanese Health Ministry has said.

In a statement, the ministry added that 88 other people were wounded in the past day, raising the total number of injuries to 14,222 since October 2023.

1632 GMT — Yemen's Houthis launch attacks against US naval vessels

Yemen's Houthis said they conducted two military operations against United States naval vessels in the Red and Arabian seas which the group's military spokesperson said lasted for eight hours.

The first operation targeted a US aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea with several missiles and drones, while the second operation launched missiles and drones at two US destroyers in the Red Sea, Yahya Sarea said.

1632 GMT — Rocket fire from Lebanon kills two people in northern Israel

Two people were killed when a rocket launched from Lebanon struck a building in Nahariya in northern Israel, Israeli authorities said.

A military statement said 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards western Galilee in northern Israel.

The army said some of the projectiles were intercepted, while the rest landed in the area.

Israel’s national ambulance service Magen David Adom said two people died of their critical injuries after rocket fire in Nahariya. Two other people sustained minor injuries from the shrapnel of an interceptor missile in the Kabri area of western Galilee, according to Israel Hayom newspaper.

1628 GMT — Israeli army begins 2nd phase of ground operation against Hezbollah

The Israeli army has begun the second phase of its ground invasion in southern Lebanon, according to Maariv newspaper.

1409 GMT — Arab world decries Israeli minister’s call for West Bank annexation

A call by Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to illegally annex the occupied West Bank has drawn a wave of condemnations across the Arab world.

On Monday, Smotrich said he instructed Israel’s Settlement Division and Civil Administration to initiate the groundwork for infrastructure to "apply sovereignty" in the West Bank.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry called the Israeli minister’s call a "blatant violation of international law."

A ministry statement denounced the call as a "dangerous escalation that would hinder the chances of peace in the region, especially with the ongoing brutal war on the Gaza Strip and its horrific repercussions."

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry decried Smotrich’s call as a "flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law."

1408 GMT — Israeli air strike kills at least five in Beirut's Baalshmay

Lebanon's Health Ministry said an Israeli strike killed five people in the mountains east of Beirut after a security official said a house sheltering displaced people was hit.

"The Israeli enemy strike on Baalshmay killed five people," the ministry said in an initial report.

The security official, speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the "Israeli strike targeted a house where displaced people lived, including women and children".

Today, Israel launched more than 10 air strikes on south Beirut, state media said, shortly after Israel's army warned people in several neighbourhoods to evacuate the Hezbollah stronghold.

1356 GMT — EU urges better civilian protection in Middle East conflict

EU foreign policy chief-designate Kaja Kallas reiterated the bloc’s stance on international humanitarian law in the Mideast conflict while underscoring the EU’s role as the largest donor to the Palestinian Authority.

"It is vital that civilian infrastructure and civilians are not targeted," Kallas said during her confirmation hearing at the European Parliament as she emphasized the importance of protecting civilians in conflict zones.

"The EU is calling for maximum restraint from all parties involved in this conflict," she said.

The designated High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy said the EU is actively working with humanitarian organisations to deliver aid to Palestinian territories and striving to provide relief to those affected by the violence.

1330 GMT — Lebanon's public schools reopen amid war and displacement

In the quiet seaside town of Amchit, 45 minutes north of Beirut, public schools are finally in session again, alongside tens of thousands of internally displaced people who have made some of them a makeshift shelter.

As the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah escalated in September, hundreds of schools in Lebanon were either destroyed or closed due to damage or security concerns, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Of around 1,250 public schools in Lebanon, 505 schools have also been turned into temporary shelters for some of the 840,000 people internally displaced by the conflict, according to the Lebanese education ministry.

1257 GMT — Death toll from Israel's brutal war on Gaza rises to 43,665

Israel's military offensive in Gaza has killed at least 43,665 Palestinians and wounded 103,076 since Oct. 7, 2023, the Palestinian enclave's Health Ministry said.

A total of 62 Palestinians have been killed and 147 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

1124 GMT —Evidence shows Israel using hunger as weapon in Gaza: South Africa

South Africa said that the evidence it provided in the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) shows how Tel Aviv is using starvation as a weapon of war, aiming to depopulate Gaza through mass killings and forced displacements.

‘"The evidence demonstrates unequivocally that Israel’s genocidal acts are of special intent to commit genocide in the Gaza Strip. Its failure to prevent genocide and incitement to genocide and its failure to punish those inciting and committing acts of genocide," Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola told reporters in the capital Pretoria.

Lamola highlighted that all countries have the responsibility to prevent and punish the crime of genocide.

1117 GMT — Seven children among 10 killed in fresh Israeli air strikes in Gaza

At least ten people, including seven children, were killed in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza, according to medical sources.

Three children from the same family lost their lives when an Israeli warplane hit their home in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, one source said.

Six more people were killed, including four children, in another strike targeting a group of civilians west of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, the source added.

Another Palestinian was killed and 25 other people were injured when a drone shelled a gathering of civilians in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood in northwestern Gaza City, another medical source said.

1112 GMT — Turkish President Erdogan calls for accountability in Gaza war

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated: "We believe those responsible for the severe humanitarian and environmental disaster in Gaza should be held accountable in international court."

1112 GMT — Israel says opens Gaza aid crossing, ahead of US deadline

Israel's army announced the opening of an additional aid crossing into Gaza, on the eve of a US-imposed deadline to improve humanitarian conditions for Palestinians in the war-ravaged territory.

"As part of the effort and commitment to increase the volume and routes of aid to the Gaza Strip, the 'Kissufim' Crossing was opened today," the army said in a joint statement with COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry agency responsible for civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories.

"The operation...includes the delivery of food, water, medical supplies, and shelter equi pment to central and southern Gaza," they said, adding it involved the military, COGAT and defence ministry.

"The IDF (Israeli army), through COGAT, will continue to operate in accordance with international law to facilitate and ease the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip."

1102 GMT — Hamas demands Arab, Islamic action to stop Israeli genocide in Gaza

Palestinian resistance group Hamas called on Arab and Islamic countries to act to end Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.