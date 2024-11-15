The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has strongly condemned the recent statements made by the US Department of State, which denied genocide and the forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza.

In a statement on Friday, Hamas said: "The statements made by the US State Department, claiming they have not witnessed forced displacement in Gaza and dismissing the UN Committee’s report on genocide as baseless allegations, are a clear reflection of an aggressive US policy that is in line with the ongoing war crimes in Gaza, backed by American support."

Hamas further emphasised: "The policy of the US administration denying the massacre, genocide, and ethnic cleansing in Gaza, and its continued political and military support for the occupying government, make it complicit in the war crimes."

"US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Israeli war criminals are deluded if they think they can impose projects for the ‘post-war phase’ that undermine our national rights," Hamas added.