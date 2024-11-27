WORLD
UK counter-terrorism police arrest six over 'PKK activity'
Those arrested were four men and two women, aged between 23 and 62, police said, adding there was no imminent threat to the public.
British police said they were carrying out searches at eight premises across London, / Photo: Getty Images
November 27, 2024

British police said on Wednesday they had arrested six terrorists and were searching a community centre in London as part of a counter-terrorism investigation into suspected activity linked to the terrorist organisation PKK.

"This activity has come about following a significant investigation and operation into activity we believe is linked to the terrorist group PKK," said Acting Commander Helen Flanagan.

"These are targeted arrests of those we suspect of being involved in terrorist activity linked to the group."

British police said they were carrying out searches at eight premises across London, including a community centre in the north of the capital, which will remain shut for two weeks.

"This investigation and activity is about protecting all of our communities," Flanagan said. "I would urge anyone who thinks they may have been affected or targeted by those linked to the PKK to get in touch."

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
