As I sit safely in my flat in Kafir Al-Sheikh in Egypt, my nine-year-old sister, the youngest of our five siblings, has found phone reception. She quickly sends me a message, as the sound of airstrikes reverberate around what remains of our family home in Nuseirat.

Zaina, or Zanzoona as we affectionately call her, was born during an Israeli attack in 2014. My mother was pregnant with her during the 51-day war, when our education was paused and our safety sacrificed - just a small taste of what was to follow 10 years later.

Her message tells me how she feels as the shells fall around her.

I'm scared Mariam, I'm scared my hair, my face, my hands, my dreams will be burned from a bomb or from shrapnel from a rocket.

I replied telling her that she was going to be OK. That this war will end. That I was proud of her strength.

But she's only nine - she shouldn't be filled with nightmares of death and burned bodies.

No childhood

Here in Gaza, Zaina writes, children have forgotten their age.

They are the ones selling water or canned food in the streets, in dirty clothes with no mothers left to wash them; with empty bellies, no fathers left to feed them.

Zaina wants to help these children, displaced now in our neighbourhood and sleeping along the broken streets. My mother makes her bottles of karkadeh, a hibiscus drink that is diluted in water. Zaina takes bottles full to sell in the street with her new neighbours, then uses the money to buy whatever item they are selling.

She writes to me that night: They carry hardship on their shoulders Mariam, I'm trying to help the children. I wish someone was there to help us too.

Zaina once loved to spend her time playing. Anything. Football, riding her bike, martial arts, painting, making dresses for her dolls.

She now plays hajlah, a game popular with people in camps - it's a bit like hide and seek. But games are no longer endless. Now she scrambles to return home to make sure my mother and father are still there, and that she has some level of safety.

One of her entries is about how broken she feels. How can my baby sister carry all these feelings? It's easier for her to express herself through writing than it is for her to openly speak it.

On October 7, my heart was full of fire from my anger. ‏I'm sick and there is no medicine to make me all right, I can't be silent anymore.

Since the beginning of the war, Zaina has joined an estimated 658,000 school aged children in losing their childhood little by little.