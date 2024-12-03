Bangladesh has strongly condemned a violent demonstration and attack by a group of protesters on its consulate in the northeastern Indian state of Tripura, saying it was preplanned.

A group of angry protesters from the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti attacked the premises of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Tripura's capital Agartala, vandalising the flagpole and setting the Bangladesh national flag on fire.

Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, said on Monday it "deeply resents" the incident.

"The accounts received conclusively attest that the protesters were allowed to aggress into the premises by breaking down the main gate of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in a pre-planned manner," it said.

Local police in charge of protecting the premises were found not to be active in containing the situation from the beginning, the statement alleged, saying that all members of the Assistant High Commission "are left with a deep sense of insecurity."

It said the attack was similar to a violent demonstration in Kolkata last Thursday.

Bangladesh deemed the attack as a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, calling for immediate action and a thorough investigation by the Indian government.

It also called for ensuring the safety and security of diplomats and non-diplomatic members of staff and members of their families.

In response, an Indian Foreign Ministry statement called the attack "deeply regrettable."