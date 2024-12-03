From unveiling its first domestically produced electric car, the Togg, to the ongoing talks in securing multi-billion-dollar investment deals, Türkiye is transitioning from a key manufacturing hub to a central actor in Europe’s automotive transformation.

The stakes are high: as the global industry shifts toward electric mobility, driven by innovation and tightening environmental regulations, Türkiye aims to carve out a significant role in this competitive landscape.

Türkiye’s Togg project exemplifies the country’s ambitions in the EV market.

Since its 2023 launch, the T10X SUV has captured nearly 30 percent share of the domestic EV market. Togg plans to expand into Europe, with the T10F sedan set to debut by 2025, featuring technology like AI-assisted driving and vehicle-to-grid capabilities.

Related Türkiye’s Togg prepares to unveil new B-SUV model

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently unveiled a $4.5 billion incentive package aimed at attracting global battery manufacturers and bolstering the country’s position in the EV supply chain.

“We aim to become a regional production base by building a capacity of 80 gigawatt-hours by 2030,” Erdogan said at an event in Istanbul, highlighting the strategic importance of batteries in Türkiye’s automotive ambitions. “We have made battery production a priority area for our automobile industry to remain competitive.”

Togg has teamed up with Chinese battery maker Farasis to enhance local production capacity. Meanwhile, Ganfeng Lithium, the world’s largest lithium supplier, has committed $500 million to build a facility in Türkiye.

These initiatives underline the country’s aspirations to become a major player in EV battery production.

Baran Celik, chairman of the Uludag Automotive Industry Exporters' Association (OIB), stressed the importance of developing comprehensive infrastructure to support these goals.

“First and foremost, building a robust capacity for battery production and energy storage technologies is critical. Local production of batteries, the heart of EVs, and integrated supply chain solutions will boost our competitiveness,” Celik said.

Celik also called for stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors to drive EV adoption and expand demand. These efforts, he argued, are essential for Türkiye to establish itself as a leader in the rapidly evolving global EV market.

By integrating Türkiye’s extensive automotive expertise into the growing EV ecosystem, Celik expressed confidence in the country’s potential. “It is possible to secure a permanent place among global players,” he said.

Luring global investments

Türkiye’s automotive industry is becoming a magnet for international investments, particularly from EV-focused players.

Among the standout deals is a $1 billion agreement with Chinese EV giant BYD to establish a state-of-the-art production facility with an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles by 2026. This initiative is set to generate 5,000 jobs and marks a significant step in Türkiye’s ambitions to become a regional EV manufacturing hub.

BYD’s CEO Wang Chuanfu cited Türkiye’s skilled workforce, strategic location, and robust supplier network as key factors in the decision.

This momentum in attracting major investments continues with ongoing negotiations with another prominent Chinese manufacturer, Chery.

These discussions, which included a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chery International’s president Guibing Zhang in Istanbul, demonstrate Türkiye’s growing appeal as an automotive manufacturing hub.

“BYD's investment in Türkiye and ongoing negotiations with other Chinese automotive companies clearly demonstrate Türkiye’s potential to become a future automotive production hub for Europe and global markets,” tells Celik TRT World.

Türkiye’s competitive production costs, a Customs Union with the European Union, and government-backed incentives—ranging from tax breaks to land allocation—have enhanced its appeal.

“We foresee that the localisation rate can be increased over time within a specific framework, aiming to exceed 51 percent,” says Celik.