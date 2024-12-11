WORLD
2 MIN READ
Blinken to meet Turkish FM in Ankara to discuss post-Assad Syria
Top Turkish, US diplomats held phone conversations on Dec. 7, 10 to discuss latest developments in Syria.
Blinken to meet Turkish FM in Ankara to discuss post-Assad Syria
Ankara has long been frustrated with the US for working with the YPG/PYD, which is an extension of the PKK terrorist group. / Photo: Reuters
December 11, 2024

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Türkiye and meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday, a Turkish official has said.

The two are expected to discuss the situation in Syria after Bashar al Assad was ousted as president in a lightning offensive of the opposition forces.

Bashar al Assad, Syria’s regime leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after opposition groups took control of Damascus early Sunday, ending the Baath Party rule, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.

Blinken and Fidan previously held phone conversations on December 7 and 10 to discuss the latest developments in Syria, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

During the calls, Fidan stressed the importance of preserving Syria's territorial integrity and political unity.

Fidan also highlighted the need for international support to help the Syrian people rebuild the country's long-neglected infrastructure. Additionally, he called for continuous efforts to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria.

Recommended

Frustration over support for PKK/YPG

Fidan also asserted that Türkiye will not allow terrorist groups to exploit the situation in Syria.

Ankara has long been frustrated with the US for working with the YPG/PYD, which is an extension of the PKK, a group recognised as a terrorist organisation by both Türkiye and the US.

US forces, which continue to support the terrorist PKK/YPG, are present in many bases and military points in the regions occupied by the organisation.

Washington frequently sends reinforcements to its military bases and points in the oil fields controlled by PKK/YPG terrorists, citing the fight against Daesh as justification.

RelatedUS reinforces its base in terror group PKK/YPG-occupied region of Syria
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks