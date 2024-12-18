NASA has announced that the return of astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore will be delayed, extending their unplanned stay on the International Space Station (ISS) to over nine months.

"NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 now is targeting no earlier than late March 2025 to launch four crew members to the space station," NASA stated on X on Thursday.

Initially set for an eight-day mission in June aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, the astronauts became stranded due to issues with the Starliner's propulsion system, according to a statement from the space agency.

NASA had planned to return the uncrewed Starliner and bring Williams and Wilmore back aboard SpaceX's Crew-9 mission, which launched in September with two vacant seats for the astronauts.

However, the next crew rotation mission, Crew-10, has been postponed from February to no earlier than late March 2025.

The spacecraft is expected to arrive at SpaceX’s processing facility in Florida in early January.

New Dragon spacecraft readiness

This delay provides additional time for the processing of a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, NASA confirmed.

"Fabrication, assembly, testing, and final integration of a new spacecraft is a painstaking endeavour that requires great attention to detail," NASA’s Commercial Crew Program Manager Steve Stich explained.