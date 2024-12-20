JERUSALEM – For hundreds of years, Jerusalem's alleys would come alive in the days before Christmas. There would be carols and a rush of shoppers in the Old City, and visitors would gather from around the world to celebrate the birth of Christ in the festive season.

But for the second year in a row, the atmosphere is hushed and sad, as the war on Palestine's Gaza continues to reap lives and cause unspeakable destruction.

Like last year, all holiday-related activities outside of prayer, such as the annual Christmas bazaar near the New Gate or parties and gatherings, have been cancelled. Families say they will restrict the celebration to eating a simple meal and attending Mass.

However, Father Theophilus Al-Orshalimi, secretary of the Coptic Orthodox Archdiocese in Jerusalem, stressed that despite the absence of traditional displays, it remains necessary to preserve the Christian presence in the city.

"We insist on celebrating with prayers to assert our presence here in the face of all challenges. Christians in Jerusalem must affirm their attachment to this land, the birthplace of Christianity,” he tells TRT World.

Maintaining such prayers is a form of resistance, he adds.

“The situation in Jerusalem today is different from any other time. Canceling major celebrations is a natural response to what is happening in Gaza,” he says.

Pope's support

Key Christian leaders have been speaking out about Gaza, including Pope Francis, who raised controversy this holiday season after unveiling a unique Nativity scene in the Vatican ahead of Christmas celebrations.

Crafted by Palestinian artists from Bethlehem, the scene shows Mary, Joseph and Jesus carved out of olive tree wood, a tree deeply associated with Palestinians.

The crib of Jesus was also lined with a Palestinian keffiyeh, the black and white scarf widely interpreted as a symbol of resistance against the Israeli occupation.

The installation caused backlash earlier this month, and within days, the keffiyeh was removed. However, the Pope remains vocal about Israel's war on Gaza and continues to call for a ceasefire.

Shrinking group

Christians in Jerusalem, the birthplace of Jesus, comprise a small percentage of the city's total population of 1 million - around 12,000 to 15,000 people, most of them Palestinian.

A century ago, Christians accounted for at least 10 percent, but that number shrunk due to many leaving following Israel's occupation of Palestine.

An essential part of the city's social fabric, the Christian community faces significant challenges due to the Israeli occupation. These include restrictions on freedom of movement, particularly regarding access to holy sites in the Old City during religious holidays.

They also face difficulties obtaining residence and work permits within the city, which has contributed to mass emigration from Jerusalem. This has made it difficult to maintain their permanent presence in the city.

In recent years, an increase in anti-Christian attacks led by right-wing Jewish groups in Israel prompted the United Nations Security Council to introduce the term Christianophobia in 2023.

Many Christians say they have trouble accessing basic services like education and healthcare, a reflection of the broader challenges faced by Palestinians in Jerusalem.

Sombre mood

Israel's war on Gaza, which started in October 2023 and killed over 45,000 mostly women and children, has left Jerusalem bleak and tense.

"We face a continuous struggle by the occupation that seeks to change the city's identity, but our faith and presence here is constant. We must also remind people of the Christmas message that must stay alive in everyone's hearts, regardless of difficult circumstances,” Al-Orshalimi says.

Marianne Khouri, a Christian Jerusalemite who works at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, says the holidays have lost their taste and flavour in the past two years.