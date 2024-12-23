Monday, December 23, 2024

2038 GMT — The Israeli military said three of its soldiers have been killed in combat in northern Gaza.

Two soldiers, both aged 21, and a third aged 22 "fell during combat" in northern Gaza, the military said.

The military added that this brings its losses to 389 since it launched a ground offensive in Palestine's Gaza on October 27 last year.

1839 GMT — Israel violates ceasefire, killing two more people in southern Lebanon

Two people were killed and another injured in an Israeli air strike near a school in Marjayoun, southern Lebanon.

Lebanon's official National News Agency reported that "two martyrs and one wounded" were the result of an air strike that targeted a group of people near the Tayibe Official School in the area.

This attack brings the total casualties from Israeli violations of the ceasefire in southern Lebanon to 32 killed and 38 wounded, according to data from the Health Ministry and the official news agency, as monitored by Anadolu.

1537 GMT —'Some progress' made on Gaza deal, Netanyahu tells parliament

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told lawmakers that "some progress" had been made in negotiations to secure the release of prisoners held in Gaza.

"Everything we are doing cannot be disclosed," Netanyahu said in parliament, as talks to reach a deal have been renewed in recent days.

"We are taking actions to bring them back. I wish to say cautiously that there has been some progress, and we will not stop acting until we bring them all home."

1641 GMT — Hostages' fate depends on moves by Israel military: Hamas

The fate of the hostages held by Hamas depends on moves made by the Israeli military in some areas seeing aggression, the group's armed wing Qassam Brigades spokesperson, Abu Ubaida, said on Telegram.

1628 GMT — Lebanon PM, UN peacekeepers call for accelerated Israeli withdrawal

United Nations peacekeepers and Lebanon's prime minister called for the Israeli army to speed up its withdrawal from the country, nearly a month into a fragile ceasefire.

"UNIFIL strongly urges accelerated progress in the IDF's (Israeli military) withdrawal from and the LAF's (Lebanese army) deployment in south Lebanon," the force said in a statement.

It called on "all actors to cease and refrain from violations of (Security Council) resolution 1701 and any actions that could jeopardise the fragile stability that currently prevails".

That came after Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the United States and France should put pressure on Israel to complete its withdrawal faster.

1215 GMT —Palestinian death toll in Israel's war on Gaza tops 45,300

At least 58 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 45,317, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 107,713 others were wounded in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 58 people and injured 86 others in five massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said. "Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

1024 GMT — Israeli air strikes on Gaza kill at least 20 people, Palestinian medics say

Israeli air strikes on Gaza overnight killed at least 20 people, Palestinian medics said.

One of the strikes hit a tent camp in Al Mawasi area, an Israel-declared humanitarian zone, killing eight people, including two children, according to Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, which received the bodies.

1024 GMT — Lebanon's caretaker PM visits military positions in south

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister has begun a tour of military positions in the country's south, almost a month after a ceasefire deal that ended Israel's war on Lebanon that battered the country.

Najib Mikati was on his first visit to the southern frontlines, where Lebanese soldiers under the US-brokered deal are expected to gradually deploy, with Hezbollah and Israel both expected to withdraw by the end of next month.

Mikati's tour comes after the Lebanese government expressed its frustration over ongoing Israeli strikes and overflights in the country.

"We have many tasks ahead of us, the most important being the enemy's (Israel's) withdrawal from all the lands it encroached on during its recent aggression," he said after meeting with army chief Joseph Aoun in a Lebanese military barracks in the southeastern town of Marjayoun. "Then the army can carry out its tasks in full."

0844 GMT —Israel kills 14 Palestinians in Gaza, including aid truck guards

The Israeli army killed at least 14 more Palestinians, including five guards escorting aid trucks, and injured dozens in several air strikes and shellings across Gaza.

A medical source told Anadolu that five Palestinians guarding aid trucks were killed in western Rafah city, southern Gaza, while over 20 others were injured in the Israeli air strike.