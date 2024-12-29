A passenger plane flying from Norway to the Netherlands went off the runway during an emergency landing, the third such incident in 24 hours, following one in South Korea in which 179 people were "presumed" dead.

"Flight #KL1204, a Boeing 737-800, veered off the right side of runway 18 after landing at Oslo Torp Sandefjord Airport. The flight diverted there shortly after takeoff from Oslo Airport (OSL)," according to a statement issued by Royal Dutch Airlines and posted on X on Sunday.

The pilots chose to divert the aircraft to Sandefjord Torp Airport, 110 kilometres from Oslo, for an emergency landing, the news portal ap7am.com said.

Although the plane landed safely, it skidded off the runway shortly after and came to a halt in a grassy area adjacent to the runway, the media outlet said, citing a hydraulic system failure as the reason for the incident.