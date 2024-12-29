WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dutch commercial flight veers off runway in Norway, all onboard unharmed
The hydraulic system is suspected of malfunctioning as investigations are launched into the third plane accident around the world in 24 hours.
The pilots chose to divert the aircraft to Sandefjord Torp Airport, 110 kilometres from Oslo, for an emergency landing, the news portal ap7am.com said. / Photo: X/@AviationSafety / Others
December 29, 2024

A passenger plane flying from Norway to the Netherlands went off the runway during an emergency landing, the third such incident in 24 hours, following one in South Korea in which 179 people were "presumed" dead.

"Flight #KL1204, a Boeing 737-800, veered off the right side of runway 18 after landing at Oslo Torp Sandefjord Airport. The flight diverted there shortly after takeoff from Oslo Airport (OSL)," according to a statement issued by Royal Dutch Airlines and posted on X on Sunday.

The pilots chose to divert the aircraft to Sandefjord Torp Airport, 110 kilometres from Oslo, for an emergency landing, the news portal ap7am.com said.

Although the plane landed safely, it skidded off the runway shortly after and came to a halt in a grassy area adjacent to the runway, the media outlet said, citing a hydraulic system failure as the reason for the incident.

It said 176 passengers and six crew members on board were not harmed, while an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Earlier, an Air Canada flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport after experiencing a malfunction with its landing gear on Saturday night.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
