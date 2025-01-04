WORLD
Israel weighs Gaza aid cuts amid worsening famine: Report
Israel is reportedly considering substantial reductions to aid deliveries to Gaza, claiming humanitarian assistance strengthens Hamas rule in the occupied enclave.
Since the war began, Israel has imposed severe restrictions on crossings into Gaza, blocking essential goods and limiting humanitarian aid.  / Photo: AA
January 4, 2025

Israel is reportedly considering substantial reductions to humanitarian aid to Gaza as US President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, according to an Israeli news channel.

Channel 12 reported that current aid levels have been maintained during outgoing President Joe Biden’s administration but may change in the coming weeks following Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

An unnamed Israeli political source told the broadcaster: “We doubt that the amount of aid currently allowed into Gaza will remain the same under Trump’s administration.”

The source continued: “If such a decision is made to reduce aid, it will be coordinated with the new US administration.”

Israel's brutality

Since the war began, Israel has imposed severe restrictions on crossings into Gaza, blocking essential goods and limiting humanitarian aid, worsening the already critical situation.

Israel’s ongoing genocidal war on Gaza has claimed the lives of over 45,600 people, primarily women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its deadly military campaign in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
