Austria's conservative Chancellor Karl Nehammer has said he would step down in the "coming days" after breaking off coalition talks with the Social Democrats over disagreements on key issues.

Nehammer made the announcements late on Saturday in a video message and accompanying statement posted on the X platform.

"After the break-off of the coalition talks, I am going to do the following: I will step down both as chancellor and party chairman of the People's Party in the coming days and enable an orderly transition," he said.

The development comes just one day after Austria's liberal party withdrew from three-party coalition talks to form a centrist government.

The aim had been to sideline the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) that topped the vote.

The FPOe won 28.8 percent of the vote but has been unable to find partners to form a national government in the Alpine EU member state.

The conservative People's Party (OVP) came second with 26.3 percent, while the centre-left Social Democrats (SPO) won 21.1 percent.

That led Nehammer to pursue talks with the SPO and the liberal party NEOS to form a government to shut out the far right, but those three-way talks collapsed on Friday.

'Bulwark against radicals'

The remaining two parties had vowed to continue their work, but after just one day Nehammer announced on X that "agreement with the SPO is not possible on key issues."

"We are therefore ending negotiations with the SPO".