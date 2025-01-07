The collapse of any country's government can drastically change international relationships. A striking recent example is the evolving relationship between Syria and Ukraine following the fall of Bashar al Assad's regime last month.

In 2022, Syria decided to be one of the few countries to recognise the "independence" of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In response, Kiev quickly severed diplomatic relations with Damascus. However, Ukraine sent its top diplomat to Syria within a few weeks of Assad's regime collapsing. Now the two countries are speaking about establishing a "strategic" partnership.

On December 30, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval led a delegation to Damascus for talks with high-ranking officials in Syria's new government, including its leader Ahmed al-Sharaa and newly appointed Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani. That day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared on X, "We support the Syrian people in overcoming decades of dictatorial rule and restoring stability, security, and normal life in Syria."

Post-Assad Syria and Ukraine are determined to forge strong relations, which is understandable considering the geopolitical dynamics that give the current leaders in Damascus and Kiev some common cause.

Military ties

Currently, the "new Syria" and Ukraine mostly provide each other with moral support.

Nonetheless, there is potential for Syrian-Ukrainian military cooperation that could serve both countries' interests in practical ways, even if a formal military alliance is unlikely to take shape in the immediate future.

After all, last year Kiev helped Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)—the dominant group in a coalition of factions that recently toppled the Assad government, and which is now the main actor in Syria's current government. Ukrainian intelligence operatives provided HTS with drones shortly before the 11-day campaign began in Idlib. That military support from Kiev played a "modest role" in toppling the Assad regime, according to Western intelligence sources.

Zelenskyy's government could possibly expand on its military cooperation with HTS that began in the short period leading up to the Assad government’s fall last month. But at least in the upcoming period such cooperation would be more in the form of technical support since Kiev needs all the hardware it can produce and import.

Noting that the majority of Syria's military equipment is of Soviet/Russian origin, Wolfgang Pusztai, a senior adviser at the Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy, told TRT World that Ukraine would also be "able to provide spares and maintenance support for most of these weapons and other equipment."

Food security

As the world's fourth most food-insecure country, Syria suffers from extreme hunger and poverty. Establishing a trade partnership with Ukraine, a major wheat exporter, could thus be critical.

Although not formally extended, the Black Sea Grain Initiative remains unofficially in effect, allowing Ukraine to export wheat abroad via the Black Sea. Ukrainian exports to Syria could pave the way for a much deeper partnership in the future.

Without Russia attacking Ukrainian ships in the Black Sea or seeking to inflict serious damage on Ukraine’s port infrastructure, the Ukrainians can freely use the body of water for trade. Consequently, Ukraine’s wheat exports to Syria will be possible without any obstruction by Moscow.

With an economy which depends on food exports, it was extremely important to Ukraine that the Black Sea routes reopened. Therefore, establishing trade relations with post-Assad Syria will serve the Eastern European country’s key economic security interests.

In fact, three days before Sybiha and Koval came to Damascus late last year, Ukraine sent Syria 500 tons of wheat flour. Now there is a serious possibility that Ukraine will replace Russia as Syria's top food supplier, especially of wheat.