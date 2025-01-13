The wife of Saed Abu Nabhan, a freelance Anadolu cameraman killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, said 31 members of her husband's family have been killed in the ongoing attacks.

On January 10, the Israeli army targeted the Al-Jadid Refugee Camp after surrounding an area with several journalists present.

Footage from the scene shows rescue workers rushing an injured person on a stretcher out of a building.

Nearby, Abu Nabhan is seen running with his equipment to cover the attack. Moments later, he is struck by what appears to be gunfire.

He collapsed to the ground and was motionless within seconds.

Those nearby struggled to reach him, fearing they would also be targeted by Israeli gunfire.