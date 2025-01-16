Palestinian resistance group Hamas is committed to the ceasefire agreement announced by mediators on Wednesday, senior group official Izzat el-Reshiq said on Thursday.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has said his cabinet won't meet to approve the Gaza ceasefire deal, accusing Palestinian resistance group Hamas of creating a "last minute crisis".

Without elaborating, Netanyahu's office accused Hamas of reneging on parts of the agreement in an attempt "to extort last minute concessions".

This is not the first time Netanyahu has scuttled the ceasefire talks by pulling the plug the at last moment.