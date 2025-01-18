US President-elect Donald Trump has indicated that he is "most likely" to grant TikTok a 90-day extension to comply with US law requiring ByteDance, its Chinese parent company, to sell its US operations.

"The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it's appropriate. If I decide to do that, I'll probably announce it on Monday," Trump said in a telephone interview with NBC News on Saturday.

The law, enacted last year, mandates ByteDance divest TikTok by January 19 or face a ban. While the Biden administration has deferred enforcement, TikTok warned it may shut down operations without "clarity and assurance" from US officials.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre called TikTok's concerns a "stunt" in a statement early Saturday, emphasising that any decisions now fall to the incoming administration.

The comments mark a shift from Trump's earlier efforts to ban TikTok, reflecting evolving views amid concerns about ByteDance's ties to the Chinese government.

Buyout, merger proposals