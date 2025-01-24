Friday, January 24, 2025

1740 GMT — The US Treasury Department officially removed sanctions on illegal Israeli settlers and groups, including the Amana Settlement Movement, accused of committing violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank amid a surge in settler attacks.

The decision follows a recent executive order signed by President Donald Trump, reversing a Biden-era policy targeting individuals and entities deemed to undermine peace and stability in the region.

The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced the termination of the sanctions, which had been imposed under an executive order signed by President Joe Biden.

Executive Order 14115 had targeted illegal Israeli settlers involved in "high levels of extremist settler violence, forced displacement of people and villages, and property destruction."

1923 GMT — UN warns against 'deteriorating' situation in occupied West Bank

A UN official has warned against the "deteriorating" situation in the occupied West Bank and called on Israel to protect Palestinians.

During a press briefing, Deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters that the ongoing attacks by Israeli forces in Jenin and Jenin Refugee Camp, now in its fourth day, has expanded to nearby villages.

He said the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) "warns once again that lethal, war-like tactics are being applied, raising concerns over the use of force that exceeds law enforcement standards".

1922 GMT — White House says temporary ceasefire extension 'urgently needed' between Hezbollah, Israel

A "short, temporary ceasefire extension is urgently needed" between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah, the White House said as a critical deadline for Israeli forces to withdraw from Lebanon rapidly approaches.

In a statement, National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said President Donald Trump is committed to ensuring Israeli citizens can safely return to their homes in northern Israel and also supported Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and the new Lebanese government.

1822 GMT — Israeli strike kills two more Palestinians in Jenin

Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike targeting their vehicle in Qabatiya, south of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, officials said.

A Health Ministry statement said the attack was carried out by Israeli forces.

Witnesses told Anadolu that five Israeli army vehicles entered Qabatiya after the strike, deploying troops across the town and heightening fear among residents.

The airstrike coincided with the fourth day of Israel’s military raid in the Jenin refugee camp, which has left 14 Palestinians dead and around 50 wounded.

1759 GMT — UN urges Israel, Lebanon to fulfill commitments to cessation of hostilities

The UN urged Israel and Lebanon to fulfill their commitments to the cessation of hostilities.

Deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters that the UN urges both countries "to avoid further action that could raise tensions and further delay the return of residents on both sides to their towns and villages."

"We continue to call for the full implementation of Resolution 1701 as a comprehensive path towards longer term peace, security and stability on both sides of the Blue Line," Haq said.

He added that the UN, including Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert and the UN interim force in Lebanon remains "absolutely committed" to supporting the parties to uphold the cessation of hostilities and their obligations under resolution 1701.

1700 GMT — Israeli army harasses Zakaria Zubeidi's family in Jenin ahead of his release from prison

The Israeli army stormed into the home of Palestinian detainee Zakaria Zubeidi in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank and harassed his family members.

Zakaria Zubeidi is expected to be released from Israeli jails on Saturday as part of the prisoner swap deal between Israel and the Hamas group.

Zubeidi is a well-known figure within the Palestinian Fatah movement, and was arrested by the Israeli army several times.

The Israeli army ordered the family not to celebrate Zubeidi's release.

1602 GMT — Hamas announces names of 4 Israeli female soldiers to be released on Saturday

The Palestinian Hamas group's armed wing announced the names of four Israeli female soldiers who will be released on Saturday as part of the prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas.

In a brief statement, Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obaida said his group will release four Israeli female soldiers on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.

He identified the soldiers as Karina Ariev, Danielle Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag.

1515 GMT — Gaza Interior Ministry continues to neutralise, clear Israeli war remnants following ceasefire

The explosive engineering teams of the Interior Ministry in Gaza continue to neutralise and safely dispose the explosive remnants of war left by the Israeli army following the ceasefire that halted the Israeli genocidal war on the Palestinian enclave.

Speaking to Anadolu, Mohammad Meqdad, head of the explosive engineering division, said that since the start of the ceasefire on Sunday, the division "carried out 170 missions to identify and remove unexploded ordnance in residential areas of Rafah city" in southern Gaza.

He added that the division's teams at first locate the unexploded munitions in the homes and residential areas, carry out initial inspection, and then either safety dispose them on-site or remove them to be dismantled in safe areas far from residential areas.

1218 GMT — Israel enters southern Lebanon on eve of withdrawal deadline

Two days before the deadline for its withdrawal from southern Lebanon, the Israeli army entered the southern towns of Aitaroun and Qantara.

“Israeli forces also entered the southern town of Qantara, setting fire to vehicles and damaging a local mosque,” the Lebanese National News Agency reported, adding: “Israeli forces also carried out an explosion in the southern town of Rab’ Thalathin."

The Israeli patrol continues to maintain its position in the area, according to the agency.

The agency also reported that the Israeli army escalated its destruction in southern Lebanon by 60 percent since the ceasefire began on November 27, 2024.

Israeli Prime Minister's Office has said withdrawal from southern Lebanon may take longer than 60 days as stipulated in ceasefire agreement.

1157 GMT — Hamas to provide names of 4 Israeli hostages for next swap

A senior Hamas official told AFP that the resistance group will provide the names of four Israeli women hostages to be freed the following day as part of a second release under the ceasefire with Israel.

"Tomorrow, Saturday, the four women hostages will be released in exchange for a group of Palestinian prisoners, as agreed upon in the ceasefire deal," said Bassem Naim, a member of Hamas's political bureau based in Doha.

"The displaced will return from the south to the north via Al-Rashid Road, as Israeli forces are expected to withdraw from there under the agreement," he added.

1125 GMT — UN rights office 'deeply concerned' by use of unlawful lethal force in Jenin

The UN human rights office said it is "deeply concerned" by the use of unlawful lethal force in Jenin, occupied West Bank.

"The deadly Israeli operations in recent days raise serious concerns about unnecessary or disproportionate use of force, including methods and means developed for warfighting, in violation of international human rights law, norms and standards applicable to law enforcement operations," spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan told a UN briefing in Geneva.

These operations include multiple air strikes and random shootings at unarmed residents attempting to flee or find safety, Al-Kheetan said, reminding Israel of its responsibilities as the occupying power.

According to the UN rights office, at least 12 Palestinians have been killed and 40 injured by Israeli security forces since Tuesday, most of them said to be unarmed.

"By persistently failing, over the years, to hold accountable members of its security forces responsible for unlawful killings, Israel is not only violating its obligations under international law but risks encouraging the recurrence of such killings," the spokesperson stressed.