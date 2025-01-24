Pakistanis were overwhelmingly jubilant when the Afghan Taliban reentered Kabul in August 2021. From the man on the street to those in the corridors of power, all had hoped that under Taliban rule, Pakistan-Afghanistan relations would boom.

After all, Pakistan not just hosted many of the Afghan Taliban leaders and footsoldiers for decades, but also braved Washington’s immense pressure for being soft on the militia group during the 2001-21 US-led occupation of Afghanistan.

But since the US withdrawal, Pakistan’s Afghan problem has only intensified compared to the times when Kabul was ruled by pro-West leaders and US-led NATO forces operated against the Afghan Taliban in this landlocked Central Asian state.

The deterioration of relations between Islamabad and the Taliban – once labelled as Pakistan’s proxies – has been swift and contrary to the expectations of many Pak-Afghan watchers.

Pakistan’s recent air strikes inside Afghanistan’s Paktika province, targeting alleged camps of anti-Pakistan militants, underlines the gravity of the situation. The Afghans responded within days by shelling Pakistani positions from across the border.

Who could have expected that the relations between Pakistan and its one-time ally would come to this?

From Islamabad’s point of view, its problem with Afghanistan boils down to one simple fact: Kabul’s reluctance or inability to rein in the anti-Pakistan militants, who use Afghanistan as a safe haven and jumping board to launch terrorist strikes in Pakistan.

According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies – an Islamabad-based think-tank – terrorist attacks in Pakistan surged by 40 percent in 2024 compared to 2023. A total of 530 security personnel, 489 civilians and 950 militants were killed in 2024 in a string of terrorist attacks and ensuing operations against the terrorists.

Pakistan’s frustration with the Afghan Taliban can be seen in Army Chief Syed Asim Munir’s recent remarks that the only difference with Kabul remains the presence of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan...“and the spread of terrorism… from across the border, and it will remain so until they (Afghan Taliban) remove this issue”.

The TTP mainly operates in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, especially along the borders with Afghanistan. Apart from the TTP, Pakistan alleges that Baloch nationalist insurgents also use Afghan territory to stage terrorist attacks, particularly in southwestern Balochistan province.

But for Kabul, terrorism remains Pakistan’s internal problem that needs to be addressed through negotiations with the TTP, which comprises Pakistani Pashtun tribesmen.

Although Pakistan has a history of striking peace deals with militants operating in the country’s border region, it now refuses to hold any negotiations with the TTP.

The reason? All past deals collapsed, and militants used periods of relative calm to regroup and reassert their positions.

Islamabad says that TTP’s demands are non-negotiable because it wants the imposition of an Afghan-Taliban version of hardline Islam in the tribal areas and the rollback of administrative reforms in regions which were once called the tribal belt.

Past tense

However, the complexity of the problem between the two neighbours is much deeper. It is as much rooted in history as it stems from the dynamics of the current realities.

Pakistani Pashtun tribals, organised under the TTP banner, are the ideological allies of the Afghan Taliban and had fought against the US-led NATO forces.

In the 1980s and the early 1990s, their tribal region also served as the epicentre of US bloc-sponsored armed resistance against the then-Afghan Communist government and the occupation forces of the former Soviet Union.

This means that their region has a four-and-a-half decade-long history of militancy, during which it resisted two superpowers one by one.

These Pakistani tribesmen also share bonds with the Afghan Taliban, who are also overwhelmingly Pashtuns.

Many Pashtun tribes live on both sides of the Durand Line – the 2,640-km long border drawn between Afghanistan and what was then British-India in 1893. The tribes living on both sides of the Pakistan-Afghan frontiers include Noorzai, Shinwari, Mohmand, Sadozai, Alizai and Yousofzai among several others.

After the departure of the British in 1947, Pakistan inherited parts of the British-India bordering Afghanistan.

However, the Afghan nationalists, including the Taliban, do not recognise the Durand Line, which is the internationally recognised border. The Afghan Taliban call it a “hypothetical line”, saying that they will never recognise it as a legitimate border.

This kind of Afghan Taliban rhetoric only intensified following the deterioration of relations between the two countries.

As terrorist attacks increased in Pakistan, Islamabad also hardened its position, taking a series of stringent steps, including the deportation of tens of thousands of unregistered Afghan refugees back to their country.

This is another matter that many of those slipped back to Pakistan, underlining the flawed approach of this venture.