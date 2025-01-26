Sunday, January 26, 2025

1609 GMT — The Palestinian death toll from Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023 has reached 47,306, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that the toll surged after 14 bodies were recovered from the rubble, five died of their injuries and four lost their lives in Israeli attacks.

The ministry added that 11 more people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 111,483 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The first six-week phase of a ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel’s genocidal war on the enclave.

1650 GMT — Palestinian sources say Gaza captive to be released as demanded by Israel before next swap

Two Palestinian sources told AFP that an Israeli woman held captive in Gaza, and whose release Israel has demanded before allowing the return of displaced Palestinians, will be handed over within days.

"Arbel Yehud is expected to be freed before the next exchange" scheduled for February 1, said a source from the Islamic Jihad group.

Another Palestinian source familiar with the issue said Yehud is expected to be released by Friday.

"The release of Arbel Yehud will happen most likely by next Friday in exchange for 30 prisoners serving life sentences," the source said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak on the matter publicly.

1630 GMT — Lebanon ministry says Israeli fire kills 22 in south: new toll

Israeli forces opened fire in south Lebanon as war-displaced residents were trying to return home, killing 22 people and wounding 124 others, the Lebanese health ministry said.

"The aggression of the Israeli enemy against our citizens who were trying to return to their villages that are still under occupation has led to 22 dead, including six women and a soldier, and 124 wounded" across 19 border towns and villages, said a ministry statement, revising an earlier toll of 15 killed.

1340 GMT — 2 killed, 7 injured by Israeli army fire in Gaza in violation of ceasefire

Two Palestinians were killed and seven others, including a child, injured by Israeli gunfire in Gaza despite a ceasefire agreement in the enclave, medics said.

A young Palestinian was killed and two others were injured west of the Nusairat refugee camp in central Gaza, a medical source said.

A young man was also shot and killed by Israeli forces in central Rafah in southern Gaza, he added. Israeli army forces also opened fire on a group of displaced civilians waiting to be allowed to return to northern Gaza, injuring five people, including a child, another medical source said.

According to witnesses, hundreds of displaced civilians had spent the night in the open in the cold winter as they waited Israeli permission to return to their areas in northern Gaza.

1230 GMT — Israel violates ceasefire by blocking return of displaced Gazans: Hamas

Palestinian resistance group Hamas accused Israel of violating a ceasefire agreement by blocking the return of displaced civilians to northern Gaza.

"The Israeli occupation is delaying the implementation of the terms of the agreement,” Hamas said in a statement.

Israel said it will not allow the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza until Israeli captive Arbel Yehud is released.

Hamas said that it informed mediators that Yehud is alive and has provided all necessary guarantees for her release.

1207 GMT — Israeli gunfire kills at least 15 people in south Lebanon

The Lebanese health ministry said the Israeli army opened fire on residents of southern Lebanon trying to return to their villages, killing 15 people and wounding over 80 others, according to an updated toll.

The number of casualties has risen from 11, as announced earlier by the ministry.

"The aggressions of the Israeli enemy against citizens trying to return to their villages that are still under occupation have left 11 people dead including a soldier of the Lebanese army and two women, as well as 83 wounded so far," the health ministry said earlier, raising an earlier toll of three dead civilians.

1137 GMT — Another Palestinian killed in Jenin as Israeli army continues assault in West Bank city

Another Palestinian died from Israeli army fire in the West Bank city of Jenin, taking the death toll from a military raid in the area to 16, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that a 26-year-old man breathed his last to serious injuries sustained on Tuesday from Israeli fire in the Jenin refugee camp.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 16 Palestinians have been killed and 50 others wounded in an Israeli military raid in the Jenin camp since Tuesday.

1051 GMT — One killed, five wounded by Israeli army fire in Gaza

One Palestinian was killed and five others, including a child, were wounded by Israeli gunfire in Gaza despite a ceasefire agreement in the enclave, medics said.

According to witnesses, Israeli military vehicles positioned along the Netzarim Corridor, which separates northern and southern Gaza, opened fire on a group of displaced people as they waited for the army to withdraw and allow them to return to the north under the ceasefire agreement.

1033 GMT — Israeli fire kills one Lebanese soldier in southern Lebanon, army says

Israeli fire killed one Lebanese soldier and wounded another in Mais al-Jabal village in southern Lebanon, according to a statement by the Lebanese army.

1023 GMT — Israeli fire kills three in south Lebanon

At least three people were killed and 44 others injured by Israeli gunfire as hundreds of residents tried to return to their homes in southern Lebanon, according to local media.